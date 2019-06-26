Bob Ley Salary: How Much Will ESPN Anchor Make Before Retirement?

Bob Ley announced Wednesday that he is retiring from ESPN at the end of the month. The 40-year sports anchor took a six-month sabbatical starting last fall, but publicly revealed on social media that he is ready to wrap up his time as the longest-tenured broadcaster on the network.

According to our own S.M. Walsh, his salary was $4 million a year as of May 2017. She also reported that his net worth was $16 million.

“Through the decades, and my innumerable experiences at ESPN, I have built many deep and fulfilling friendships,” he tweeted. “You know who you are. I hope you also know how much you mean to me. We have shared an American story unlike any other. And we will continue to do so in the years ahead.

“In September, I signed off my last show saying, ‘I’ll catch you on the flip side.’ Now it’s time to take that vinyl off the turntable (ask your folks), flip it over, and drop the needle on the B-side. There are always great cuts, and hidden gems on the B-side.”

Ley, 64, signed a long-term extension to stay with ESPN back in 2015. The deal linked him to continue his work the Sports Emmy-winning nightly series Outside The Lines, as well as FIFA World Cup coverage.

Despite his longevity on the network, Ley was not the highest-paid. According to an article by Inc this April, Stephen A. Smith is set to earn $10 million for his work on First Take, various sports coverage and his radio show.

This rankled many former ESPN employees that were part of the company’s recent layoffs, as Smith is seen more as a sports personality than a reporter. Smith responded to this criticism by saying that his pay is justified because we live in a “capitalistic society.”

Ley, on the other hand, has seen nothing but an outpouring of praise upon his retirement announcement. Colleague Bomani Jones called him “the coolest man at the operation.”

coolest man at the operation. in many ways, outside the lines jumped my career off, largely due to the indulgence of bob ley. https://t.co/XXFzP73LlU — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 26, 2019

College basketball commentator Jay Bilas called Ley the “conscience of sports journalism.” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro released a statement that stressed how the network will “continue to uphold the journalistic integrity and principles (Ley) instilled in ESPN for 40 years.”

Ley won 11 Sports Emmy Awards during his time at ESPN, including an Emmy for outstanding studio host in 2018. Ley and Outside the Lines won the DuPont Award in 2014 for reporting on issues in football at the youth level. Ley and the show also won four Edward R. Murrow Awards.

He was inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame earlier this week in Winston-Salem (N.C.).

Ley is a New Jersey native, getting his start as a 1976 magna cum laude graduate of Seton Hall University with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. For the next three years, he worked for Suburban Cablevision (East Orange, N.J.) as Director of Sports/Public Affairs. He’d been a sportswriter, public address announcer and production manager before his anchoring duties at ESPN.

He is married to Barbara Ley and has two children. Hosting duties for Outside the Lines will shift to Jeremy Schaap and Ryan Smith per ESPN.