Bol Bol Steals NBA Draft With Incredible Spiderweb Suit [PHOTO]

Despite being injured the vast majority of last season at Oregon, Bol Bol still showed enough to NBA scouts to be taken at some point in the first round of the NBA Draft. Son of former legendary shot-blocker Manute Bol, Bol Bol shares many similar traits with his father.

With incredibly long limbs and a knack for timing blocks, defensively Bol looks like a smaller version of his father. On the offensive end, he profiles to be a much more complete offensive player. With the ability to step back and knock down the deep ball, he offers an interesting skill set that looks to be a great fit in perimeter centric schemes that currently dominate the NBA.

While Bol isn’t projected to be a lottery pick, he stole the show at the NBA Draft with his incredible Spiderweb suit.

Bol Bol Steals NBA Draft With Incredible Spiderweb Suit

Bol Bol is wearing a suit made by Spider Worldwide. Estimated value is over $100,000.https://t.co/95hsrbxnSapic.twitter.com/ldZkwRVnZU — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) June 20, 2019

Bol rocking a custom suit made by Young Thug’s clothing line – if Atlanta doesn’t take him at 10 just move the franchise — adam figman (@afigman) June 20, 2019

Bol clocked into the event rocking a SERIOUSLY expensive suit. Atlanta rapper Young Thug is known for his love of all things designer and expensive, so it makes no sense that the custom suit his company designed for Bol clocks in at a whopping six figures.

Expected to be around until the second half of the first round, the suit should get some serious air time and provide some solid marketing for Thug’s clothing line.

Bol Bol College Stats

In only nine games, Bol averaged a robust 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game to go with 2.7 blocks. Bol also shot a blistering 52% from deep along with 56% from the field. While those shooting splits are unlikely to translate over to the NBA, they offer a peek at just how unique of a prospect Bol Bol can be.

Ideally, Bol looks to fit best in a perimeter-oriented scheme that can take advantage of the fact that he forces an opposing big man to stick close on the perimeter and stay out of the paint. He looks like he would thrive in a role similar to what Brook Lopez had with the Bucks last year.