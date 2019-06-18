Brett Favre’s Instagram Hacked to Announce NFL Return, Post Deleted

This can’t be real, right? Brett Favre announced on Instagram Tuesday that he plans a return to the NFL for the 2020 season, before immediately deleting the post on Instagram.

The Hall of Fame quarterback famously waffled on his retirement in 2008, only to be traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. He finally made his retirement official in 2010 with the Minnesota Vikings.

He is an 11-time Pro Bowler, but is currently 49 years old. Several jokes on social media have centered around his advancing age. Former Oakland Raider George Blanda remains the record-holder for oldest starting NFL quarterback at 48.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Favre will be in the state of Wisconsin this weekend.

Favre, 49, is going to be back in Wisconsin this weekend as part of the celebrity foursome in the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge in Madison, playing nine holes Saturday with Jack Nicklaus, Andy North and Toby Keith. He’s played in all four of the tournament’s celebrity foursomes.

The gunslinger tossed for 71,838 passing yards, 508 touchdowns and 338 interceptions during a career that spanned from 1991-2010. He won the Super Bowl in 1996, was the league’s MVP from 1995-97 and made the Hall of Fame in 2015.

As of 2017, Favre was uninterested in returning to the NFL. When Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, he was asked by NFL insider Ed Werder if he’d consider coming back to Green Bay in an emergency role. His answer was a blunt no.

“Just asked @Favre4Official if he would come back to replace @AaronRodgers12 for rest of #Packers season: “Absolutely not,” Werder tweeted.

TMZ Sports has now confirmed with Favre that his Instagram was hacked.

Favre says the explanation is simple — someone hacked his social media account — he’s not trying to pull a Rafael Palmeiro and play pro ball into his 50s.

Now, Favre says the phony post was deleted and his team is scrambling to find the culprit.

Open and shut case, folks.