Browns WR Sounds off on Belief Cleveland Is a ‘Super Team’

The collection of talent on the Cleveland Browns’ roster this season is incredible, especially considering what the franchise has endured recently — most notably an 0-16 campaign in 2017.

Now, the stars are aligned for the Cleveland and hard to miss.

During a busy offseason, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt were among the Pro Bowl names to come to Cleveland, combining forces with a young core than includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett.

The rumblings of something special in Cleveland can be heard by the players, which is something Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins addressed on Cleveland Browns Daily.

Higgins — who is the longest tenured Browns’ pass-catcher — addressed what it was like to be in the star-powered wide receiver room, which Nathan Zegura compared to playing Ultimate Team in the Madden video game.

“It does feel like we are an ultimate team,” Higgins said. “Damn, y’all got Odell, ya’ll got Jarvis, ya’ll got Antonio, you got Rashard too? Ya’ll like a super team bro. What are ya’ll doing over there. I get that a lot from people. At the end of the day, we just want to win games and if we can acquire those people who can help us win games, that’s what we going to do.”

“Super” is the proper adjective to use when describing the wide receiver corps.

Beckham is a proven star, capable of being the top pass-catcher in the league, especially with Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball. Jarvis Landry has averaged over 1,000 yards in his five NFL season and Antonio Callaway has made his expectations of reaching that 1,000-yard mark known.

Higgins — a former fifth round pick of the Browns who signed a one-year restricted free agent deal this offseason — is coming in to his fourth season has steadily improved. Last year, he racked up career-highs in yards (572), touchdowns (4) and catches (39).

Talent All Over The Cleveland Browns’ Roster

Outside of the wide receivers, the three players on the defensive line who have made Pro Bowls in Vernon, Sheldon Richardson and former first-round pick Myles Garrett, who was a second-team All-Pro last season.

Among the defensive backs, Denzel Ward is a second-year star coming off a Pro Bowl rookie year and Greedy Williams could end up being a second-round steal for Cleveland.

In the backfield, second-year RB Nick Chubb is trending upward in his first year as the full-time starter, and will get help at the halfway mark from Kareem Hunt — the 2017 rushing champ — who came over in the offseason following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

And that’s not to mention Baker Mayfield, who will be in charge of running the show on offense.

“It’s scary to know a team has got to stop those guys,” Higgins said. “How do you stop that?”

Beckham has been vocal about his excitement to join the team, even saying he is “giddy” about the prospects of what the team can accomplish.

The three-time Pro Bowler also addressed what it’s been like to play with Mayfield.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham told reporters. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

