Celtics Mock Draft: Bradley Beal Trade & Tyler Herro Create Big Haul

The Boston Celtics are set to be busy during the 2019 NBA Draft, even if it results in a trade or two happening. Currently, the team holds four picks, with three coming in the first round (14, 20, 22) and one second-rounder (51). The Celtics could opt to go a number of ways with their selections, but based on recent rumblings, a deal involving a few of those picks could be on the horizon.

As things currently stand, Boston has a roster which features quite a bit of depth and plenty of upside. With Kyrie Irving’s future very much up in the air and now looking more and more likely that he’ll leave in free agency, the Celtics could look to target a guard in free agency. But in the draft, they could also take a big swing, especially after missing out on a potential Anthony Davis trade.

We’re going to lay out an updated Celtics mock draft which features a high-profile deal for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal to start the action.

Celtics Trade Two First-Round Picks, Players for Bradley Beal

As valuable as Beal is in a trade package, I think the Celtics could make an offer that would be incredibly appealing to the Wizards for their future outlook. The big question becomes whether they’d be able to hold the No. 14 pick out of the offer in order to acquire the player I’m targeting for Boston there, and I’m going to roll with that being the case.

For the hypothetical Beal trade, we’ll send Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart along with the No. 20 and 22 picks to Washington in exchange for the guard. I’d expect that to be somewhere around the offer, although the Wizards could certainly make a strong push for the No. 14 selection.

If Boston keeps that pick, it sets them up to also add a strong shooter and player who can contribute off the bench sooner than later. Next, we’ll breakdown their remaining two picks after the Beal trade.

Celtics Mock Draft: Tyler Herro & Shamorie Ponds

There appears to be a decent chance that Tyler Herro will be on the board at No. 14, and if so I’d love to see him join Brad Stevens’ squad. Herro played just one season with the Kentucky Wildcats, but continually improved throughout the year and posted a few strong showings in the SEC Tournament.

The 6-foot-5 guard wrapped up the 2018-19 college basketball season with marks of 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. He knocked down 35.5 percent from beyond the arc but had a stretch from mid-February to March in which he made 40.0 percent or more of his attempts in five of seven games.

Herro could make for an interesting fit with the Celtics, and looking to the No. 51 pick in the second round the team may shift their attention to a possible need at point guard. Assuming Irving leaves in free agency, they’d need to add a bit of depth at the position in the draft, even if it’s not in the form of an instant-impact player.

St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds is a player with the potential to make an impact with the second unit sooner than later, and I believe he’s a bit underrated currently.

Ponds saw his field goal percentage drop across the board during the 2017-18 season but had an impressive turnaround this past year. Through 33 games in 2018-19, he knocked down 45.3 percent of his field goals and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. This led to averages of 19.7 points along with 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals. He’s the type of explosive player with the upside to be a second-round steal.

