The Cleveland Browns’ Best Hard Knocks Moments

How things have changed for the Cleveland Browns.

Less than a year ago, the Browns were coming off a season that was historic for all the wrong reasons. Cleveland finished its 2017 campaign a winless 0-16, becoming just the second team to complete the unfortunate feat.

It did, however, make the team a prime candidate for HBO’s Hard Knocks and the Browns did not disappoint.

Since their appearance on the show, the Browns have turned from laughing stock to contender.

With Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt coming to Cleveland in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, Browns fans are ready to keep the Dawg Pound at capacity all season and put their paper bags away for good.

After much speculation, it was announced on Tuesday that the Oakland Raiders would be the next NFL squad to be on the hit HBO show. It’s again a logical choice, with personalities like Jon Gruden and Antonio Brown running around.

The first episode will air Aug. 6. In the meantime, here are some of the best moments from the Browns’ time in front of the cameras.

Bob Wiley Brings Big Personality to Browns

Offensive line coaches rarely disappoint when it comes to a good quote, and Bob Wiley was no different.

Wiley — whose resume in football extends back nearly four decades — was a breakout star of the show with his jiggling belly and ridiculous sayings.

“I’d rather watch a plant grow than stretch,” Wiley told the Browns one morning. “Did you know, World War I and World War II, all those guys that fought in that war … they did pushups, jumping jacks, situps, climb the rope and ran. None of this fancy (expletive).”

Wiley did not survive the coaching turnover this offseason when Freddie Kitchens took over.

Devon Cajuste And His Healing Crystals

Hard Knocks does a good job of finding bubble roster guys and making the audience care about their fate. Tight end and noted crystal love Devon Cajuste was one of those guys for the Browns.

The undrafted free agent provided one of the most memorable scenes when he described his crystal collection.

Shortly after getting cut, Cajuste announced his retirement from the NFL to pursue his passion.

“All of this led to HardKnocks and the episode about energy and crystals. I didn’t realize until months later, that that was the moment,” Cajuste wrote in an Instagram post. “The impact it had was more than any football play had given to me. I realized that 15 years of highs and lows, and soul searching like everyone else, came down to 5 mins on a show. The Universe is amazing because it connects things you don’t think possible.

Baker Mayfield Does John Dorsey Dirty

Baker Mayfield was not the normal NFL rookie.

Entering the league with style and swag, Mayfield earned his place as a leader on the team pretty quickly and shoed he was not scared to speak him mind.

John Dorsey had a special message at our Rookie Show: pic.twitter.com/HvFJBkF8kZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2018

Mayfield provided one of the funniest clips of the show’s run with a spot on impression of Browns GM John Dorsey — the man who drafted him.