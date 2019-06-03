Browns Legend Joe Thomas Rips Into Beat Reporter On OBJ Coverage

Joe Thomas gave a player’s perspective on the Odell Beckham Jr. OTA attendance situation and did not hold back when analyzing how the media has covered it.

In a three-part tweet, Thomas — a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent all of his 11-year career with the Browns — took aim at beat reporter Tony Grossi, a Browns analyst for ESPN, 850 WKNR and Fox SportsOhio (according to his Twitter bio).

Beckham — the crown jewel acquisition of a busy offseason for the Browns — only attended one of nine OTA sessions with his new team.

Thomas titled his piece: Tony Grossi- OBJ Missing in Action Storyline: A Players Perspective.

The first part of Thomas’ argument basically sums up why Grossi is wrong about OBJ, highlighting the important parts. His main argument is that Grossi needs a story every day, and it makes OBJ’s attendance an easy target.

Tony Grossi vs. OBJ: Missing in Action Storyline-

A Players Perspective Why does Mr Grossi write incessantly about Mr Beckham missing voluntary OTA days? @obj @bakermayfield @TonyGrossi pic.twitter.com/ONUX1C7BAt — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 3, 2019

In Part 2, Thomas notes the sprint QB-WR connection gained in spring is overrated, and that the importance of OTAs in general is overstated.

Thomas also noted that a wide receiver’s playbook is “ridiculously simple.”

Why is Mr Grossi wrong about @obj missing OTA days? pic.twitter.com/Ey9wLNjMX7 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 3, 2019

To simplify it even more, Thomas provides a synopsis to his paper.

“There is some type of balance between practice and training that we need to find throughout a calendar year,” Thomas wrote. “I believe that a veteran player is the only person able to truly know what that balance is for themselves.

Grossi did come to his own defense, noting that Thomas attended OTAs.

I can sum up my argument with one question: If OTAs were so unimportant, Mr. Thomas, why then did you elect to attend every year? No further questions. https://t.co/mg2i4HkROv — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) June 3, 2019

Grossi has been known for his interesting OBJ takes , so it wasn’t a surprise to see Thomas speak up on the issue. He quickly found some support.

In the least shocking news of the day, future Hall of Famer and actual smart person, Joe Thomas has destroyed @TonyGrossi’s awful OBJ takes. He’s the worst. #Browns https://t.co/jBjATYdHEl — Jeff D Lowe – NOT at #WWDC19 (@JeffDLowe) June 3, 2019

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants. It would be great for him to be getting in all the time he can with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Browns mandatory minicamp is slated from June 4-6 and there’s no longer a question OBJ will be there. That’s what his head coach Freddie Kitchens expected

Beckham has a shorter leash than most because of his past, which has featured everything from fighting kicking nets to staging pre-playoff boat parties.