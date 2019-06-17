Browns Among Favorites in Odds to Make 2019 NFL Playoffs, Above Steelers

The NFL oddsmakers appear to like what the Cleveland Browns did during the 2019 NFL offseason, and the team is receiving some serious love for it. With training camp just around the corner, the odds for each team to make the playoffs have been revealed, and the Browns are among the favorites.

The breakdown comes courtesy of BetOnline (via Mason Media Consulting), and points to Cleveland having a 55.1 percent chance to make the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Here’s a look at how the top of the list breaks down:

New England Patriots 84.2 percent

Kansas City Chiefs 78.9 percent

Los Angeles Rams 71.8 percent

New Orleans Saints 71.8 percent

Los Angeles Chargers 66.4 percent

Indianapolis Colts 65.3 percent

Philadelphia Eagles 63.4 percent

Chicago Bears 55.1 percent

Cleveland Browns 55.1 percent

Green Bay Packers 52 percent

Dallas Cowboys 46.9 percent

Pittsburgh Steelers 46.9 percent

The Browns cleared the Steelers by nearly 10 percent in terms of the odds to make the 2019 NFL Playoffs. As for the rest of the NFC North, the Baltimore Ravens (34.8 percent chance) were next, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (13.6 percent chance).

