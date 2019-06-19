Browns’ Nick Chubb Ranked Among Elite Starting Running Backs

Nick Chubb is getting some love this offseason as one of the NFL’s best running backs.

The latest bit of encouragement for the second-year Cleveland Browns back came from Maurice Jones Drew, a former All-Pro with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MJD ranked all the starting running backs in the NFL and placed Chubb No. 9, just putting him in the top 10 ahead of the likes of Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings and his former Georgia teammate, Sony Michel, who’s now the lead back for the New England Patriots.

Here’s what Jones Drew had to say about Chubb:

Chubb burst onto the scene last year with some big runs and strong performances, while averaging 84.2 rushing yards in his nine starts. He’ll get the bulk of the team’s carries through the first half of the season, with free-agent addition Kareem Hunt serving an eight-game suspension . Hunt, who had more than 1,200 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in 11 games last season, will have a role in this offense when he becomes eligible, but I expect Chubb to remain the RB1 (at least for this season).

Chubb started nine games last season, rushing for 996 total yards. He would have eclipsed the much sought after 1,000-yard mark, but had his final carry of his rookie season go for a five-yard loss, knocking him back into the triple digits.

How Will Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb Work Together

have a problem embracing Hunt’s presence. He did it for part of last year with Hyde and while at Georgia with Michel. As MJD mentions, the addition of Hunt will be an interesting one for the Browns when he returns from a suspension. But it’s not like Chubb has no experience working in a backfield by committee and shouldn’t

There’s room for both to have a role, especially with the team eyeing the playoffs and wanting to stay fresh. In his first two seasons, Hunt has racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He’s fumbled just once — which came on his first career carry.

Ahead of Chubb on the list were Joe Mixon, Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley.

