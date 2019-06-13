Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is Globetrotting

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t hanging around Cleveland this offseason — no surprise there.

The Browns star, who is known for his globetrotting, is in Berlin, Germany this week as part of a tour with Nike.

It’s called the “OBJ Euro Tour” and the Cleveland Browns star is celebrating the release of his new Nike sneaker — his Nike Air Max 720 collaboration, which is called the “Young King of the Drip.

Beckham was out of the country earlier this season when he went to Monaco for his first Formula 1 race. He said he was there to support his friend, driver Lewis Hamilton.

“To see Lewis pull it off, under pressure, in the championship — I was telling a brother of mine this has really motivated me, the whole experience,” Beckham told Sky Sports F1. “The race as well, it was truly special.”

While Beckham is out and about right now, he’s eager to get back to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who he’s looking to gain chemistry with.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he has an arm,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like, ‘Wow! This is completely different.’ It just takes time.”

Odell Beckham Attends NBA Finals Game

Just a day after the Browns minicamp broke, Beckham was in Oakland at Oracle Arena to take in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Beckham sat courtside for the game wearing a throwback Jim Brown jersey.

“I’m just trying to witness greatness,” Beckham said on a SportsCenter video from the sideline.

“I’m just trying to witness greatness.”@obj checking in from Game 4 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/Htn7NQNYyt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

Brown — widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. He was three-time NFL MVP, eight-time rushing leader, nine-time Pro Bowler and an NFL champion (1964) with Cleveland.

OBJ has goals to bring a culture of success back to Cleveland that the franchise hasn’t seen in decades.

During his opening session with the media at minicamp, Beckham expressed the potential he feels this edition of the Browns have to do something special.

“I’m beyond excited about an opportunity I have to start over,” Beckham told reporters Wednesday. “Obviously the goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners.”

If he has a chance to speak to Durant he can ask him about that. Durant has won a pair or title with the Golden State Warriors and the team is seeking to stay alive for a third in a row with their star sidelined.

