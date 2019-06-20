Cleveland Browns Training Camp Schedule Features Tons For Fans

The Cleveland Browns released their long-awaited training camp schedule on Thursday and fans should be excited about the opportunities to see the new-look team— which features names like Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett — up close.

The Browns are set to host 15 practice open to the public, starting on Thursday, July 25 and concluding on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Among the highlights will be the “Orange & Brown Scrimmage” at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

The full training camp schedule along with info on how to attend can be found here.

Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule

The Browns’ preseason slate includes four games, starting on Aug. 8 against the Washington Redskins at home.

Cleveland will then be on the road for their next two contests, agains the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 17 and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 23. The Browns return home to close out the preseason schedule agains the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29.

The Browns open the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Storylines

With so many big names on the roster, there’s no lack of things to look for as the Browns prepare for the season.

Premier among those players will be Odell Beckham Jr., who came over to the team in the offseason via a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham will be looking to gain chemistry with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who many have pegged as an MVP candidate.

Beckham is “giddy to get to work” with his new QB.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he has an arm,” Beckham said at minicamp. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like, ‘Wow! This is completely different.’ … It just takes time. Like I said, we play in September, so it’s a good thing.”

There’s also the issue of running back Duke Johnson Jr., who asked for a trade in the offseason following the team’s acquisition of embattled free agent Kareem Hunt.

“I won’t be a disgruntled employee. I won’t be causing scenes or losing focus on what’s important,” Johnson said at minicamp. “My thing is, I’m big on loyalty.”

The training camp is also the first for head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was awarded the job in the offseason after having much success as the team’s offensive play-caller.

“Everything that we do in the organization from the football side of things moving forward, with the organization moving forward – if you do not wear brown and orange, you do not matter,” Kitchens said at his introductory press conference. “The only organization that we care anything about right now is the Cleveland Browns. It is always going to be about one thing and one thing only and that is about winning football games and putting a good product on the field that plays with effort, enthusiasm and toughness.”

