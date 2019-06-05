Cleveland Brows Cut Tackle Desmond Harrison After Missed Flight

The Cleveland Browns sent Desmond Harrison packing on Wednesday.

The Browns announced that they had released Harrison on the second day of mandatory minicamp.

Harrison signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia. He started the first eight games at left tackle for the Browns

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Harrison’s release comes after the Browns believed he had been missing and/or late for responsibilities.

The #Browns informed former starting LT Desmond Harrison yesterday they were releasing him. My understanding is, he starting missing or being late to responsibilities. A player with a ton of talent who’ll now go on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2019

Freddie Kitchens said the 25-year-old “missed a flight or something” and wasn’t at minicamp on Tuesday.

In his eight games, Harrison was called for holding five times and twice for a false start. According to profootballfocus.com, Robinson was the No. 63 ranked tackle in the NFL.

Harrison bounced around the college ranks before ending up at West Georgia — a Division II program. He started at Contra Costa Community College, where he was named named to the All-American Community College First Team.

He then transferred to Texas, but what not “in the teams plans” after being suspended a total of three times.

Harrison lost his job when former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were let go. He was replaced by Greg Robinson — the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 of the Rams.

Freddie Kitchens has been high on the new additions to the line, making Harrison disposable.

“I will say this about our offensive line: This may be the best group in this setting, the minicamp, tryout guys, free agent guys – this is the best offensive line I have ever been a part of,” Kitchens told C . “I have been in the league 13 years. I have never seen a group collectively this good.”

Robinson did garner some support during his time with the Browns, including from future Hall of Fame Browns lineman, Joe Thomas.

“To be able to step in and play as well as he did is not an easy thing,” he told cleveland.com at the Super Bowl last year. “Especially at that position and especially for a guy that’s kind of bounced around the league a little bit and hadn’t found his role and his niche. He did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see what he looks like next year with a full offseason of preparation.”

The Browns are still trying to figure out the right starting combination, but have a lot to build on.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns interior offensive lineman gave up just 39 pressures last season. Left guard Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter are back, but the Browns were hoping second-year guard Austin Corbett can slide into Zeitler’s role.