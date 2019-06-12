Amari Cooper Addresses Contract Extension Talks With Cowboys

Amari Cooper is due to get paid.

The Cowboys No. 1 pass-catcher came to the Dallas Cowboys via a blockbuster mid-season trade last year, racking up 725 yards and six touchdowns receiving in nine games with the team.

So how important is it for the former No. 4 overall pick in the draft to get a deal done that will lock him into the Cowboys long term?

“Like I said, it doesn’t really matter to me,” the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported on Wednesday.

Cooper — who’s on the final, fifth-year of his rookie deal — has said as much in the lead-up to this week’s minicamp and is letting his agent handle the negotiations.

“It’s kind of weird situation, just being that I’ve never been in this situation before, talking about a contract,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “But also, I’m under a fifth-year option, so I’m not too familiar with it. I really don’t ask my agent many questions. I’m not really worried about it that much.”

Cooper busted onto the scene his rookie year, going for a pair of 1,000-yard season to start his career with the Raiders. But his production tapered off from there, before being shipped out by Jon Gruden for a first round pick.

Cooper is looking for one of the largest contracts at his position, according to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic. It’s unlikely the Cowboys would be willing — or able — to do that.

Currently, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has the highest average salary at $18 million per year, and also collected the largest guarantee ($65 million).

The team already signed defensive end Demarcus Lawrence to a lucrative five-year, $105 million extension this offseason, and are also negotiating with Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cooper has gained rave reviews this offseason heading into his first full season with the team, even being called “gifted.”

“Amari can do whatever he sets his mind to. He’s that gifted,” receivers coach Sanjay Lal said. “”Not just physically but mentally.”

First-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has complemented Cooper for his progression learning the offensive and his chemistry with Prescott.

“For him, it’s seeing the whole picture now,” Moore told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Him being here for an offseason, you’re able to move him around a little bit more, put him in some different spots, some formations, motions, all that sort of stuff. That stuff will help us help him and create opportunities for him.”

