Cowboys Legend Defends Baker Mayfield Over Duke Johnson Comments

The recent comments made by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield about teammate Duke Johnson weren’t exactly well-received by some. But in the eyes of others, it was simply something that was brushed aside. One of the people who appeared to take a different route in response to this is former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, who recently spoke about Mayfield and the situation.

For those who missed it, Mayfield was asked if the trade request made by the Browns running back had impacted the locker room at all. As ESPN’s Jake Trotter revealed, the second-year quarterback offered a strong response.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.” “If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

Mayfield pulled no punches with this reaction and it was one which apparently led to some concern by a few of Cleveland’s veteran players.

Browns Veterans Address Mayfield’s Comments, Per Report

Shortly after the comments from Mayfield came to light, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported that “several veterans” opted to “voice their displeasure” with what the quarterback had to say. Heavy.com’s J.R. De Groote transcribed the report from Silver on NFL Network.

“It is rather striking for a player to get involved in a teammate’s business in anything but a supportive role. Baker Mayfield is the clear leader of that team, but … I’m told by multiple sources that several veterans came up to him in the locker room after those comments about Duke Johnson and let’s just say voiced their displeasure, saying, ‘Listen, it’s one thing to be a leader but this is a guy who’s going through something, it’s business, and we need to support him.’” Silver said.

“Baker may not have agreed with them, but he heard them. So that is something to keep an eye on as a very, very talented team gets ready for what could be a very big season,” Silver reported on NFL Network.

Although this report garnished major attention, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry did his best to put the concerns to rest at his youth football camp. As Nate Ulrich of CantonRep.com revealed, the wideout called it a “non-issue” and pointed out that it’s being a bit overblown currently.

Cowboys’ Michael Irvin Backs Baker Mayfield

Of the many reactions and responses to Mayfield’s strong words about Johnson, one which stood out came from Irvin. The former Cowboys wideout and current NFL analyst joined 92.3 The Fan and said he loves what the Browns signal-caller is doing and thinks his teammate should be committed if opting to show up to camp.

Per 92.3 The Fan’s Keith Britton:

.@michaelirvin88 on @923TheFan re: Baker’s comments about Duke Johnson: “You have every right not to come to camp, but once you come in, you’re committed to me.” Says money is usually off limits, but in this instance, you commit to the team…”I love what Baker’s doing” #Browns — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 14, 2019

Irvin has never been one to shy away from sounding off on a hot-button topic, and this was certainly interesting. While everyone has their own opinion on this, the former Cowboys wideout has surely been around his fair share of these types of situations, so his insight may hold at least a bit of weight.

