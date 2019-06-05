Superstars Bruised & Battered: Your Daily Roundup

The biggest question in the sports world these days centers around Kevin Durant’s calf injury and when he’ll be able to return to action. His teammate Klay Thompson is questionable for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a hamstring strain. Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face and broke his jaw in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Add it all up, and you’ve got a common headline theme across the sports world on Wednesday: star injuries and big question marks.

THE Story: Durant Ruled out for Game 3, Thompson Questionable

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant (Out Game 3) will get on court at #Warriors practice facility later. He was at Oracle Arena for film session but did no court work w/team. pic.twitter.com/eMSVywIiaD — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 4, 2019

The two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will once again be without Kevin Durant when they take the court in front of their home crowd tonight in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP has been nursing a strained right calf that he suffered back on May 8th in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The prognosis for guard Klay Thompson appears to be a bit better heading into tonight’s pivotal Game 3. Thompson was able to get in a practice on Tuesday, just two days removed from suffering a mild strain to his left hamstring that knocked him out of Game 2 on Sunday. He is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game which kicks off at 9pm ET on ABC.

Must-Watch Play Of The Day: UCLA Walks Off For Thrilling Women’s CWS Title

It doesn’t get much more dramatic than a championship-winning walk-off hit. Kinsley Washington was the hero for UCLA on Tuesday night, as her two-out single drove in the run that would clinch the Women’s College World Series title. The No. 2 Bruins defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners 5-4 in Game 2 of the CWS to win their 13th national championship.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t hand out an honorable mention to Oklahoma’s Shay Knighton, who hit an out of this world game-tying home run when the Sooners were down to their last out.

BIG PLAY SHAY DOES IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/89Vc5JHcLN — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019

Viral Moment: Former College Basketball Star Starts Brawl Overseas

Calvin Abueva has been slapped with an indefinite suspension in the PBA after hitting former NBA player Terrence Jones with a clothesline & then dancing on the scorers table! Via @Sports5PH / #SportsCenterPH pic.twitter.com/SAOL1beWTm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2019

Former Kentucky college basketball standout and first-round NBA pick Terrence Jones was involved in a good old-fashioned melee in a Philippine Basketball Association Game. Jones, who plays for the Talk ‘N Test Tropang Texters (you can’t make this up) hit a member of the opposing Phoenix Fuel Masters, Calvin Abueva, with a low blow. Abueva retaliated later in the game with a vicious clothesline to Jones. Watch how it played out above.

Social Rundown: Think You Can Beat Thomas Wu at the #floatingballchallenge? Think Again

In an Instagram video that was recently picked up by SportsCenter, Thomas Wu, a man who posts his workout routines to Instagram and YouTube, does the #floatingballchallenge with a 20lbs medicine ball. All without breaking a sweat. This would probably not end well for me.

Don’t Miss These Stories: Rounding Up Tuesday’s Headlines

What’s On Tap: Best Of Wednesday

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors9pm ETABC1-1