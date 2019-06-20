Stats Show Dak Prescott Is More Clutch Than Carson Wentz

Who’s the better quarterback — Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz?

The Prescott vs. Wentz debate has been fiercely waged since the NFC East rival quarterbacks entered the league together in 2016. But the NFL Network added a wrinkle to the question asking “which quarterback would you rather have with the game on the line?”

There are mountains of stats to compare, but the QBs’ fourth quarter numbers were the primary ones being looked at. In somewhat of a surprise, all of them were heavily in Prescott’s favor.

Since 2016, Prescott has had a better passer rating and TD-INT ratio than Wentz in the fourth quarter. Talk about thriving in the heat of the moment.

The Dallas QB has tossed 22 touchdowns to just eight interceptions late in games, while Philly’s signal caller has a 13-7 ratio. Prescott’s passer rating of 99.3 also gets the edge over Wentz’s 83.5.

Prescott also has double the number of fourth quarter comebacks (8) than Wentz (4), and has recorded 14 game-winning drives compared to just four for the Eagles QB. Prescott’s number of game winning drives in is the most in the NFL since 2016.

Sounds like the obvious winner of the question “who ya got” with the game on the line would be Prescott.

Wentz Deal With Eagles Sets the Stage For Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott has started every game of his career, while Wentz has dealt with injuries the last two seasons that have kept him on the sideline.

However, Wentz — who missed the Eagles’ final three regular-season games and playoff run last year with a stress fracture in his back — was the one to cash in first this offseason.

The Eagles inked Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension in June, putting him in the top five in terms of annual salary among quarterbacks.

Prescott didn’t flinch when asked about his rival’s new-found wealth.

“I was happy for Carson – a guy that deserves it, a guy that’s been great in this league,” Prescott said. “He had an awesome year. Potentially, without the injury, Wentz is the MVP. Congrats to Carson. I know him personally, he deserves it.”

Prescott — a former fourth round pick — is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter in Dallas. Prescott had not made more than $630,000 in his previous three years in the league.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been working towards a deal, which sources have said is the team’s No. 1 priority this offseason. However, Wentz’s deal complicated things a little, basically resetting the market, especially considering the similarities between the QBs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the Prescott and his agent “broached a deal” in the range of $34 million annually.

Prescott has not pressed the issue publicly, even sporting a cowboy hat at minicamp during his talk with the media to show just how comfortable he was with the situation.

“It happens when it happens,” he said. “I’ve got my cowboy hat on, so I’m a Cowboy – we’ll say that.”

