Dak Prescott Says No Ceiling On What Cowboys Can Accomplish

Dak Prescott isn’t putting any kind of cap on what his Dallas Cowboys can accomplish this season.

Loaded with Pro Bowl caliber talent and looking to improve on their divisional round exit a year ago, Prescott is optimistic about the Cowboys’ year ahead.

“My expectations are high,” Prescott told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News at his camp for kids on Sunday. “Not necessarily any ceiling on what I can do or what this team can do. It’s just been about work … Working to get better in every aspect of my game, making sure my teammates are doing the same. We’re excited for the position we’re in.”

There’s reason to be excited. NFL.com’s Gil Brandt recently dubbed the Cowboys the second most talented roster in the league.

With big names shifting teams around the NFL — from Odell Beckham Jr. to Antonio Brown — the Cowboys didn’t make a huge splash this offseason, bringing in quiet but valuable pieces like veteran pass-catcher Randall Cobb and trading for former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn.

However, much of the Cowboys’ offseason has been focused on new contracts for key players. Dak needs as deal, as do Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones and Amari Cooper.

“Our biggest focus is on what we need to do to be our best as players and coaches and the rest of that stuff will take care of itself,” head coach Jason Garrett said at minicamp. “The business of football is just part of it. It’s always been a part of it. The best players I’ve been around, the best teams I’ve been around, they focus on what they need to do each day to become a better player and help us become a better team. Those guys take that same approach. You kind of put that to a side. There’s a time to focus on that and deal with that, but for the most part, they come in and go to work and they’re great examples to the rest of our team.”

Dak Prescott’s Pursuit of Greatness With Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is not just talking about being great — he’s been showing it

Teammates and coaches have noticed the focus and drive of Prescott this offseason, commending the fourth-year quarterback for his growth.

“He’s always been a great leader and how he’s gone about it, but he sets the tone for this football team and you can see the improvement,” Witten told the Cowboys official site. “I know I can, from being away for a year, with how much he’s improved with his game as a quarterback.”

“He wants to great,” Witten added. “He truly is chasing greatness.”

