Former Dallas Cowboy Chased, Tased During Public Intoxication Arrest [WATCH]

Former Dallas Cowboys player and current team scout Josh Brent was reportedly arrested on Sunday for public intoxication in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reported that police used a taser on Brent when he became uncooperative during the arrest. He was wearing Dallas Cowboys pants at the time of the incident, which can be seen in the video. Multiple officers pursued the former NFL defensive tackle.

MORE: Fmr Cowboy Josh Brent arrested and tased by CoppellPD. Video taken by someone inside Wendys shows the incident. Witness says he was telling people to Google him. He was wearing Cowboys pants and no shirt or shoes. Police called for welfare chk, he was intoxicated @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZUDNH1VxyW — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) June 30, 2019

“Coppell Police Department said Josh Brent told them he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He currently sits in the Carrollton Jail awaiting possible further charges,” Watkins wrote in a tweet.

Video from eyewitness of former Cowboys DT and current employee Josh Brent's arrest by Coppell Police. Eyewitness says in the video that police are tasing Brent. pic.twitter.com/z37yqhfgvT — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 30, 2019

Josh Brent’s History of Substance Abuse

Brent has a history with substance abuse, the most notable occurrence being a 2012 drunken-driving accident and arrest that took the life of his best friend and teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.

According to Yahoo Sports, Brent had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent — twice the legal limit — and was driving at least 110 mph in a 45 mph zone when he flipped his Mercedes. A toxicologist testified at his trial saying that at 6-foot-2 and close to 300 pounds, it would have taken 17 drinks for Brent to reach that level of intoxication.

In December of 2018, Brown’s estate was awarded $25 million in the case after a jury found Brent and the now defunct “Beamers” nightclub responsible for the death.

According to NFL.com, Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years probation in 2015.

Brent also pleaded guilty driving under the influence in 2009 in Illinois, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Josh Brent’s History With the Dallas Cowboys

Brent announced his retirement twice, first stepping away in 2013, and then again in 2015 after a brief return. He served a 10-game suspension before appearing in one game.

“It was somewhat surreal. Thinking about everything I’ve gone through, it’s crazy to think that I’m right back where I’ve started, and like I’ve mentioned before, I’m very blessed to be in this position and I don’t take that for granted at all,” Brent told ESPN following a

After his second retirement, he told the Fort Worth Star Telegram through a statement that football was no longer a “top priority for him.”

“It is with careful consideration, much thought and reflection that today I announce my retirement from the NFL,” the statement read. “I have not taken this decision lightly, as my time in the NFL and as a member of the Dallas Cowboys has been the opportunity of a lifetime. Two of the greatest institutions in sports are the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys and I am humbled, honored and blessed to have been a part of both.”

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said at the time time of Brent’s retirement that the team wanted to support him in any way possible.

“I admire Josh in a lot of ways for coming back from a really significant situation in his life. It’s not easy,” Garrett said. “He’s worked very hard to find some normalcy in his life at this point, and I think he wants to focus on that right now. We wish him nothing but the best, and we’re here to support him in any way we can.”

Brent was known much more for his troubles off the field rather than his performance on it while in Dallas.

He started just five games in his career and totaled 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Brent, who is now 31 years old, was drafted in the seventh round of the supplements draft out of Illinois by the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones confirmed Brent was part of the scouting department in a 2015 Dallas Morning News article.

“Josh is doing things for us in the scouting department,” Jones said. “Happy to have him out here. We want him out here.”