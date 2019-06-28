Cowboys’ DB Jourdan Lewis Gets in Hilarious Beef With Former NFL Star

McDonalds is causing a bit of beef between a Cowboys defensive back and former NFL All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson.

Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lewis tweeted out this week his disdain for the fast food chain, which busy parents are known to rely upon in a pinch. It was a statement that didn’t sit well with Johnson, who was watching from afar and waiting to pounce in defense of McDonalds.

“My kids ain’t go know what McDonald’s taste like,” wrote Lewis.

Johnson fired back, “Let them kids eat McDonald’s or i will force you to cover me in man to man with no safety help.”

That’s a whopper of a challenge by the man once known only as Ochocinco.

The beef apparently goes back a bit, as Lewis — who was drafted by the Cowboys in 2017 — remembers Johnson coming through the Michigan campus and not showing him any love.

“Ohhhhh I been waiting on this since you came to Michigan and ain’t see me,” Lewis wrote.

Johnson made six Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career, also playing with the New England Patriots.

Johnson has done his best to stay relevant since retiring from the NFL in 2012. He’s been on reality shows, rode a bull and even played with the Fundidores Monterrey the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional.

Lewis has mostly played a backup role in his first two seasons in the league. However, as the Dallas Morning News pointed out, he played a significant role in coverage on New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back, Alvin Kamara last season. Blanketing a 41-year-old Johnson who hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2011 would likely not be a problem for Lewis.

Chad Johnson Has Big Love for McDonalds

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time Johnson has came out to show love for McDonalds this offseason. After it was rumored that New Orleans Saints wider receiver Michael Thomas could become the highest paid pass-catcher in the game, Johnson shot him over a message.

Johnson told Thomas, “McDonald’s on you once your deal is done, congrats ahead of time.”

The Saints’ star tweeted in response, “has to be McDonald’s breakfast tho.”

He’ll be able to buy quite a bit off the Dollar Menu with his new contract, which is expected to surpass the $18 million that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making annually.

Long story short: don’t go after McDonalds. Ochocinco is watching.

