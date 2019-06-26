Son of Cowboys Legend Looking to Create Own Legacy in Dallas

The son of a Dallas Cowboys legend is trying to blaze his own path with the franchise his dad spent more than a decade with while building a Hall of Fame resume.

If the name didn’t spoil it, Larry Allen Jr. is the son of Larry Allen, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time All-Pro guard with the Cowboys from 1994-2005.

The elder Allen — who is widely regarded as the best offensive lineman in franchise history — also won a Super Bowl ring during his time in Dallas, helping the storied franchise to the Super Bowl XXX title.

Allen is back where his pops built a legacy, but he’s set on making a name for himself with America’s Team. He expressed his goals for the season to the Dallas Cowboys’ official site.

“Just be ready. Just be ready in terms of the playbook, just be ready in terms of where I want my technique to be, physically strength-wise, speed-wise, conditioning-wise,” Allen said. “Just to be ready to give it all I have and improve as much as I can during that very valuable period of time.”

Among the current Cowboys who played with Allen’s dad are coach Jason Garrett and tight end, Jason Witten.

Allen signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, where he was an multiple-time All-Ivy selection and started 30 games consecutive games.

The #DallasCowboys are expected to sign guard Larry Allen Jr., the son of arguably the best offensive lineman in Cowboys history, as a rookie free agent. Read more → https://t.co/bEdv9NrNMJ pic.twitter.com/KurXEkbSaj — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2019

“[I was] just kind of stunned and had a lot of emotions,” said Allen Jr. told the Harvard Crimson after signing with the Cowboys. “Not just getting a shot to play, but I lived in Dallas for a long time so if there was one team to get a chance with it, it was them.”

While his dad was a legend as a pro, the young Allen left his own legacy behind at with the Crimson.

“Larry Allen is without a doubt, one of the greatest offensive guards in Harvard and Ivy football history,” his former head coach Tim Murphy told the Harvard Crimson. “Beyond that, he is one of the most well liked and respected kids in our program.”

It’s uncertain if Allen will be able to wrangle a roster spot on the Cowboys’ deep offensive line, but what might help his cause is if he becomes proficient at two positions, which ex-scout and Cowboys writer Bryan Broaddus explained.

“Where he can help this team is if he can develop as a two-spot player. Allen Jr. currently lines up at guard, but if he can learn how to play center it could help his chances,” Broaddus wrote. “It’s not an easy transition for players to make, but guys like Looney and Redmond have made it and both are important backup players. Allen Jr. did get some work at center but it was during the rookie minicamp and it was in pre-practice. I will be interested to see if the coaching staff gives him some snaps at practice at center. “

