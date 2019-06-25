D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle Joining Knicks Makes Sense Says Writer

Former Los Angeles Lakers, D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle joining the New York Knicks via free agency this summer is interesting.

With the belief by some that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is the Knicks’ plan A, what’s their plan B?

“They could possibly get a D’Angelo Russell or Julius Randle,” NBA writer, Steve Kyler told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“That might make more sense for what they got on the roster.”

The Knicks have approximately $70 million in cap space to spend this summer.

The New Orleans Pelicans added Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart to their roster in the trade that shipped Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pels also drafted Zion Williamson out of Duke with the first pick in last week’s NBA Draft.

Julius Randle intelligently opted out of his contract and will test the free agency waters. Randle averaged averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds on a struggling Anthony Davis-less Pelicans team this past season.

As for D’Angelo Russell, it’s a bit more complicated.

Rumors have swirled that West Orange, New Jersey native, Kyrie Irving could potentially sign with the Nets.

Russell on the other hand is not chopped liver. The Ohio State product helped guide the Brooklyn Nets to a 42-40, 6th place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

“Kenny Atkinson has done a tremendous job,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Everybody, you know, knows their role, everybody plays very hard, those guys are really good. I think they’re going to hold on and make the playoffs and they are making, this is a great recruiting tool or a great recruiting season, I guess, for a free agent because a free agent can look at that situation and say, “man, I go in there and we’re ready to really compete with the top teams in the East.”

Russell had a magnetic All Star season, this year with season averages of 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists; career bests.

The restricted free agent still loves NYC nonetheless. .

“I love this city,” Russell told me Sunday afternoon at his ProCamps basketball camp at MetroPlex in Metuchen, New Jersey.

“It’s a city that loves basketball.”

The Knicks play in NYC…in Manhattan to be exact!

Brooklyn Nets’ D’Angelo Russell “wants to live in Manhattan,” a league source shared with me on Russell’s future. Don’t be alarmed, that doesn’t mean he’d like to take talents to the Knicks. The Brooklyn Nets point guard is having a great season and he’s hoping to sign a big pic.twitter.com/lG4Ex91DHz — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 19, 2019

Russell and Randle? Has a nice ring to it!

“It might be a great basketball win for the front office,” Steve Kyler told Scoop B Radio.

“I don’t think fans would be super excited with not getting Durant. But I think you might win more basketball games with those guys rather than spending all that money and Durant doesn’t play.”