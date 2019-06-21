Daniel Gafford NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks & Best Fits

One of the most physically imposing big men in the NBA Draft, Daniel Gafford presents some interesting upside available in the late first round or early second round (depending on the mock draft). An excellent rebounder and defender, Gafford’s lack of a refined offensive game is what keeps him out of being a surefire first rounder.

That said, he offers immense defensive upside along with an NBA ready frame and could most likely be expected to step into a role and produce in some capacity from day one.

Daniel Gafford NBA Draft: Final Mock Draft Projections

Sports Illustrated’s mock draft has Gafford going off the board at 38th to the Chicago Bulls while ESPN’s mock draft has him going a bit later at 40th to the Sacramento Kings. Gafford’s unpolished game and age hurt him a bit yet he could be one of the draft’s biggest steals if he does end up making it this far down the board.

Daniel Gafford NBA Draft: Best Fits & Player Profile

The Kings, who happen to be projected to pick him in ESPN’s mock draft look to be an excellent fit for Gafford. With Willie Cauley-Stein hitting restricted free agency and expected to command a hefty raise, the Kings could look to inject some fresh blood into the center position. Gafford’s skill set seems to be an excellent fit as he wouldn’t be asked to do much more than set screens, rebound, and block shots – the things he is already excellent at.