Patriots’ Tom Brady Sends Strong Message to David Ortiz After Shooting

In a scary piece of breaking news which came on Sunday, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic. The news shook many, far beyond just those who support the Red Sox or any other local Boston sports team, and Ortiz was hospitalized immediately after the shooting.

According to ESPN, Ortiz underwent surgery but is said to be in stable condition and recovering. The former Red Sox star’s father Leo Ortiz confirmed the news to ESPN following the shooting and offered some insight into the situation at the time.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz told ESPN via telephone from the Dominican Republic. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son,” Ortiz’s father added.

In a positive piece of news which was revealed a bit after, ESPN reported that one of the doctors who performed surgery on Ortiz said he is out of danger.

“One of the doctors who performed the surgery told Dominican TV station CDN 37 that Ortiz is out of danger,” ESPN reports.

Tom Brady Sends Love to David Ortiz, Says He ‘Defines Boston Strong’

The support for Ortiz poured out from across the internet. Fans, fellow players, other athletes and everyone in between sent their thoughts and wishes to Big Papi. This included New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who posted on Twitter for Ortiz to get well soon and stated that he “defines Boston Strong.”

Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!! pic.twitter.com/QFFJ4nvQnU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 10, 2019

Among the others who sent love to Big Papi, former teammate and Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez issued a strong tweet, stating he’s “at peace” knowing Ortiz is out of danger.

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.” Martinez tweeted.

David Ortiz Update: Big Papi Underwent Six Hour Surgery

As Heavy.com’s Effie Orfanides revealed on Sunday night, Ortiz was listed in “stable condition” at a hospital in the Dominican Republic. Journalist Dionisio Soldevila offered an updated report on the former Red Sox star which explained that his surgery was six hours long.

“David Ortiz’s surgery was six hours, not two like his father said. It’s been confirmed to us that part of his intestines, colon, and gallbladder were removed. He’s in the ICU, stable and recovering,” the translated tweet reads.

The suspect was identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia by police, and he was taken into custody shortly after. It’s unknown what the motive was behind the situation, but according to El Dia, a police source said the incident may have been the work of “hired killers.” Whether Ortiz was the target is unknown, but as Listin Diario explained, it may have been a stray bullet which hit him.

“Video footage shows a man, with a bloody face, who was presumably sitting near Ortiz, stood up from his seat and shot Ortiz in the pelvis. Another version of a woman who was nearby when the incident occurred said that some individuals dismounted to shoot at a person, but the shot hit Ortiz,” Listin Diario reports.

It appears to be good news on Ortiz and his recovery currently, but thoughts go out to him and his family.

