David Ortiz Shot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Ortiz has been shot in the Dominican Republic. The former Red Sox player has been hospitalized, according to local news outlets. Ortiz’s father Leo Ortiz confirmed the news to ESPN Digital on Sunday night.

Ortiz is said to be in stable condition but needs a lot of blood.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Reports Indicate That Ortiz Was Shot in the Leg During an Attempted Robbery

According to baseball writer Dan Clarke, Ortiz, 43, was shot during an attempted robbery at Dial Bar on Santo Domingo Este. El Dia reports that the unidentified suspect walked into the club and shot Ortiz who was there with a group of friends. The former Red Sox player was also at the venue with television presenter Jhoel Lopez, who was also injured. The extent of Lopez’s injuries are unknown at this time.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father, Leo, told ESPN.

Dominican journalist Jose P. Monegro recently tweeted that Ortiz was transferred to Abel Gonzalez clinic on Lincoln Avenue after receiving initial treatment at the Integral Medical Center in the Eastern Zone. Monegro also tweeted that Ortiz was being operated on.

2. The Suspect Has Been Taken into Custody but His Name Has Not Been Released

The suspect has been taken into custody, Monegro tweeted. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Video of the shooting has been uploaded to Instagram. You can see it above.

3. Ortiz Was Born in the Dominican Republic

Ortiz has family in the Dominican Republic, the country where he was born. He’s been known to spend time in the Dominican Republic and often travels there to spend time with his family.

4. Ortiz Retired From the MLB in 2016

Also known as Big Papi, Ortiz played in the MLB for 20 seasons. He won three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2016.

5. Ortiz & His Wife Tiffany Have 2 Children Together

Ortiz is married and is a father of three children. He and his wife Tiffany are parents to a teenage daughter named Alexandra and a son named D’Angelo. Ortiz has another daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship. According to the Boston Herald, Jessica graduated from high school in the Dominican Republic.

