David Ortiz’s Son D’Angelo Posts Message to Dad on Instagram

On Monday afternoon, David Ortiz’s son D’Angelo took to Instagram to share a message of love for his dad after the former Boston Red Sox slugger was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening. Aside from David Ortiz’s father, D’Angelo is the only family member who has spoken out thus far.

“Pops, I Love [you] there is nobody stronger then u it’s only a matter of days till ur up running around doing [your] thing again. I love [you], pops, endlessly, and everybody is praying for you right now. Love you,” D’Angelo’s Instagram post reads.

D’Angelo Shared a Photo of His Dad Along With a Message Filled With Love

D’Angelo’s post (seen above) included a photo of his dad wearing a Hawaiian shirt covered in pink flamingos. The post has received more than 8,700 likes since it was first uploaded about an hour ago. Dozens of fans have commented on the photo, sending D’Angelo and his family prayers during this difficult time.

“Praying for you and your family,” wrote one Instagram user.

“My family and I are sending our best wishes,” added another.

“Praying for your Papi. For a speedy recovery in Jesus’ name,” echoed a third.

Prior to D’Angelo posting the above photo, Ortiz fans had been leaving comments on older posts on D’Angelo’s account.

“Prayers to your dad and [to] your entire family young man. I’ve read reports he is resting comfortably since his surgery and me and my kids are very happy to hear that news. May his recovery be a speedy and healthy one. God bless,” one Instagram user commented on a post from June 2.

David Ortiz Has 3 Kids

D’Angelo Ortiz is one of David Ortiz’s three kids. The former MLB star has two kids (pictured above) with his wife, Tiffany, and a daughter named Jessica, 23, from a previous relationship.

David and Tiffany welcomed Alex in 2001 and her brother, D’Angelo, in 2004. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Ortiz family was celebrating Alex’s high school graduation. The 18-year-old will be heading to Berklee College of Music in Boston in the fall.

“[You] always were the smart one in the fam. I’m beyond proud of [you] for getting into Berklee school of music. [You’re] gonna do great. Can’t wait for [you] to succeed and be the best musician [you] can be,” D’Angelo captioned a pic of him and his sister back in March.

Back in 2014, David shared a photo with his daughter, Jessica, who graduated from high school in the Dominican Republic. You can see that photo below.

Happy and proud dad

At my baby girl graduation… pic.twitter.com/O452zI5zVk — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) July 5, 2014

D’Angelo is still in high school. Over the years, he’s been seen at Fenway Park with his dad. He has been sitting with his dad on the bench and has even taken batting practice — well, sort of. Check out the cute father-son photo below.

