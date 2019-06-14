Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen Passes Away At 75

Longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen passed away late Thursday night at the age of 75 after an extended and courageous battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

The Broncos announced Bowlen’s passing with a statement.

“Bowlen — a 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame selection — guided the Broncos during his 35-year ownership with a simple phrase: ‘I want to be No. 1 in everything,'” the statement read. “The Broncos extend their deepest sympathies to Mr. Bowlen’s wife, Annabel, his children (Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel, Christianna) and his entire family. The organization also offers its sincere condolences to Broncos fans, Mr. Bowlen’s friends and the many individuals around the National Football League who worked with him.”

According to the New York Times, Bowlen made his money in oil, natural gas and real estate and bought 61 percent of the team in 1984 from Edgar F. Kaiser Jr.

In 2014 he relinquished control of the franchise because of his continuing battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bowlen was set to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this year.

The Broncos more Super Bowl appearances — seven — as losing seasons with Bowlen running the show. Those Super Bowl included the club’s back-to-back Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons and its victory in Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

According to the statement, no NFL owner during the last 35 seasons had more winning seasons (21) and playoff berths (18) than Bowlen, who helped Denver become the only team with 90-plus wins over each of his first three decades of ownership.

While Bowlen produced great team’s on the field, he also was focused on making the Broncos winners off of it.