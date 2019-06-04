Derek Carr & His Receivers are Making Highlights in OTAs

This should come as a surprise to no one, but the Oakland Raiders’ offense is going to be better this season. They spent big in the offseason and if OTAs are telling us anything, that money was well spent.

Reports out of OTAs are that receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams can’t be stopped.

Another OTA practice. Another deep TD connection between Derek Carr and Tyrell Williams. Raiders have lacked vertical game in recent seasons. Also have lacked a target like Williams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 4, 2019

Raiders have been striking deep regularly in this 7 on 7. Carr found Tyrell Williams against Nevin Lawson. Peterman hit Antonio Brown against Worley, and Carr just missed AB after Worley got beat pretty bad. Those two WRs provide a vertical element sorely missing last year. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) June 4, 2019

Breaking: Antonio Brown is fast. The ease with which he gets past defenders is quite impressive. And just like that, Tyrell Williams joins the party with a 50-yard TD catch past Nevin Lawson’s coverage. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 4, 2019

No longer is an aging Jordy Nelson Derek Carr’s top wideout. With Brown and Williams to throw to, the possibilities will be endless. Granted, OTAs are non-contact practices so it’ll be hard to get a better idea on how the offense is doing until we get to training camp, but these are good signs so far. There was some worry that Brown might be a distraction. That hasn’t been the case so far and Brown seems to be happy with his new team.

The defense did get one notable stop on Brown though:

Antonio Brown all smiles after LB Nicholas Morrow bats away end-zone pass. Great coverage from Morrow. Brown also may want Carr to place ball in different location. Such conversations the value of spring. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 4, 2019

Coming off a down year, expectations are high for Derek Carr and his new offense. If OTAs are any indication for what’s to come, the Raiders are going to be a fun team to watch. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have given Carr the tools to succeed and to get back in MVP talks. This will be his final chance to prove that he’s the quarterback that Gruden wants to move forward with into the future.

Also, don’t sleep on tight end Darren Waller. He’s been getting consistent praise throughout OTAs and that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Darren Waller continues to impress. It’s subtle, but Mike Glennon threw him a pass high and just a tick behind him that he torqued his body nicely to catch. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 4, 2019

If Waller can become a reliable option at tight end, that will make a huge difference for a team that lost Jared Cook in free agency.

Josh Jacobs not Disappointing

Difficult to evaluate running back in spring without pads. Won’t be tested in protection until training camp. Won’t be tackled until preseason. But rookie RB Josh Jacobs looks as advertised as receiver. Fluid route runner. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 4, 2019

OTAs aren’t necessarily the time to shine for running backs, but Josh Jacobs has been doing his best to stand out. He has impressed with his route running out of the backfield, which was one of his strengths coming out of college.

Josh Jacobs didn’t see a lot of usage during his time in college. New Orleans Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara is the only running back to have fewer touches coming out of college than Jacobs.

Random note I found on Jacobs: Of all the RBs drafted in 1st 3 rounds since 2017, only @A_kamara6 had fewer college touches (284 rushes and receptions) than Jacobs' 299. Royce Freeman had the most (1,026).@PFF_College — Brent Rollins (@brollinsphd) June 3, 2019

Considering Kamara is a bonafide star, that’s not bad company to be in. It’ll be hard to get a gauge on how Jacobs’ game translates to the NFL until training camp, but all signs are pointing to him being a staple of the Raiders offense for years to come.

