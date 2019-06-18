Dez Bryant: I Will Forever Support the Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant did not leave the Dallas Cowboys on the best terms.

After being released by the team in April of the last year, the former Cowboys star wide receiver went on more than a few rants directed at his former team.

He called owner Jerry Jones “clueless” and blamed former Pro Bowl teammates Travis Frederick and Sean Lee for his release. He even went as far to call Lee a snake.

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

But it seems some time away from the situation has made Bryant a little less sensitive the the situation in Dallas.

This week Bryant tweeted support for former teammate Cole Beasley — now with the Bills — who criticized the Cowboys offensive play calling in an article by The Athletic’s Tim Graham.

“I feel I can do damage in a system like this,” Beasley said. “A receiver in this offense is way more important than it was in my last offense. There’s a lot more variety in what I’m doing here.”

Dez chimed in shortly after.

“Well he’s not wrong so don’t criticize him for being honest… he didn’t say not one negative thing about the boys,” Bryant wrote.

After responding, Bryant was accused of just being a hater because the team got rid of him. Bryant had a swift and thoughtful response.

“Brotha I’m far from mad,” Bryant said. “I have no reason to be mad about anything I will forever support the cowboys. Business is business.”

Brotha I’m far from mad… I have no reason to be mad about anything I will forever support the cowboys… business is business https://t.co/c31jEDn35f — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 16, 2019

Dez Bryant Working On NFL Return

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.

Bryant left the Cowboys with a team-record 73 touchdown receptions to go with 531 catches for 7,459 yards in 113 games.

Bryant signed with New Orleans, but had his stay on the roster short, suffering an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team. Now a free agent, Bryant has been rehabbing since.

In the latest video he put out documenting his progress, Bryant looks close to 100 percent. It’s been about seven months since he suffered the injury.

When you love me…. I can’t get enough!! In da lab @d.robalwaysopen Video by the great @TheMannyFresco pic.twitter.com/GOuX4iVOUE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2019

Bryant is a free agent and has not spoken much about a comeback publicly, but it seems to be a possibility if a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN is to be believed.

“No,” Anderson said on Twitter Monday when if Bryant’s NFL prospects were finished. “Last I heard he was looking stronger on his 10 (to) 15 (yard) bursts (and) looking more comfortable with his curl (and) intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion. I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out inquiring (about) his progress.”