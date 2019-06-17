Dez Bryant Tells Former NFL Star He’s ‘Close’ to Being Ready to Sign

Dez Bryant isn’t quite ready for his next NFL opportunity, but it seems inevitable the free agent wide receiver will be in the mix soon.

Bryant had his much-anticipated signing last season in New Orleans last season cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team.

It’s been about seven months since the former Cowboys star suffered the injury, but he looked close to 100 percent in some training videos he published showing his recovery.

When you love me…. I can’t get enough!! In da lab @d.robalwaysopen Video by the great @TheMannyFresco pic.twitter.com/GOuX4iVOUE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2019

The video prompted a Tweet from Roddy White — a former all-pro wide receiver with the Falcons. White told Bryant, “Looking ready to be signed today.”

Bryant quickly responded saying, “Not yet … I’m close.”

Who knows how close “close” is, but Bryant seems ready to give it a go if a team is willing to give him a chance to prove he’s still got it.

Dez Bryant Not Done Yet

Bryant has not spoken publicly on his hopes to continue his career in the NFL too much. He’s 30 years old and coming off a serious injury that might change how explosive he can be at a position that needs it.

Despite that, a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN said there have been team checking in on Bryant through the Achilles rehab process.

“No,” Anderson said on Twitter Monday when if Bryant’s NFL prospects were finished. “Last I heard he was looking stronger on his 10 (to) 15 (yard) bursts (and) looking more comfortable with his curl (and) intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion. I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out inquiring (about) his progress.”

Bryant said as much in a response to a fan on Twitter but did note he has some interest that could take him away from the game if an opportunity does not manifest.

“Of course I’m interested in playing… but to be brutally honest I’m dealing with something that’s more beneficial to my life,” Bryant tweeted in response. “I stand strong on “I’m more than the athlete. I’m a father and entrepreneur that need way more recognition towards that matter.”

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.

