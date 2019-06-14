Drake Raptors: Will Rapper Get an NBA Championship Ring?

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions and now the big question is whether Drake will get a ring. Drake posted an Instagram Live video where he discussed a number of different topics including the idea that he will design the Raptors championship rings, per Hype Beast. Given Drake is discussing designing the rings, it would be surprising if he did not get a piece of hardware himself.

“This is poetic. This is poetic you just gotta watch it happen,” Drake said in his media interview after the Raptors title. “The 6 in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a ‘chip to the city. I want my chips with the dip that all I know…That dynasty is over, we did what we had to do.”

You may be wondering why Drake talks as if he is a member of the team. Drake is a global ambassador for the Raptors, and it is not uncommon for members of NBA franchises to receive a ring even if they are not players. Drake does not own part of the Raptors, but his record label OVO Sound has the naming rights for the practice facility. The OVO’s signature owl logo is even on the Raptors championship hats.

Drake Is Releasing 2 Songs, Omerta & Money in the Grave, In Celebration of the Raptors Title

As many speculated, Drake is releasing new music in honor of the Raptors title run. The rapper announced that he was releasing “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross and another song called “Omerta.” There is no word yet on where fans can listen to the music, but given his partnership with Apple Music, we can expect the songs to land on the platform first.

“THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽,” Drake posted on Instagram.

Drake Opted to Watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Jurassic Park in Toronto

Drake did not make the road trip to Oakland to see the Raptors close out the series in person. Instead, Drake was in Toronto watching the game in Jurassic Park with friends on what looked to be a private couch.