Drake Girlfriend & Dating Update: Latest on Rapper’s Current Status

Rapper Drake has been in the spotlight more than even he’s likely used to in recent months. This is thanks to the 2019 NBA Playoffs in which his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, made a run to the NBA Finals. While Toronto’s superb play in the playoffs has pushed a franchise which deserves high praise onto center stage, it’s resulted in Drake being seen early and often during their home games.

The founder of the OVO Sound record label has courtside seats to Raptors games and the team’s practice facility is even named the OVO Athletic Centre. But one area of Drake’s life which has remained largely a mystery is his who he’s dating and whether he currently has a girlfriend.

Over the years, the rapper has been linked to a few different well-known names, but the current situation appears to point to him living the single life. With that said, just last year Drake revealed he has a son.

Drake Has Son With Sophie Brussaux

In a story from June of 2018, Erika Harwood of Vanity Fair broke down the news of Drake confirming rumors which came out over a year prior that he was fathering a son. This was with adult-film actress-turned-painter Sophie Brussaux, but as Harwood points out, a spokesperson for Drake denied this in May 2017.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

It appears the news was confirmed that Drake does indeed have a son named Adonis, who was born on October 11, 2017. According to a report from TMZ last year, Drake was financially supporting Brussaux and Adonis.

Drake’s Latest Rumored Girlfriend Was Bella Harris

It appears Drake has made sure to keep things fairly private since 2019 got underway. The last rumored girlfriend for the rapper was 18-year-old model Bella Harris, but that was in late in 2018. As Marissa G. Muller of W Magazine revealed, the two knew each other for at least two years, but it’s unknown when they began dating.

According to Muller, Harris is the daughter of rapper-turned-producer Jimmy Jam.

(Her father, who’s worked with Janet Jackson and Usher alongside creative partner Terry Lewis, is reportedly “not at all happy” that the two are an item.) While it’s possible that the two could have met through music circles—Harris was at the Grammys this year and the year before—they’ve been in touch since she was 16.

It’s unknown if the two are still seeing each other, but the latest rumblings are from multiple months ago and the photo above is just under one year old. Drake has also been linked to the likes of Rihanna, Serena Williams, Bella Hadid and multiple other names as well.

