Drake Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Knee Injury in Raptors Game 6 Victory

Drake is cheering for his Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals but doesn’t want to see any more Golden State Warriors players getting hurt.

When Klay Thompson went down in the third quarter of Game 6, Drake cringed, pointing to his knee.

The rapper looked miserable that another Warrior went down, even if it benefited his Raptors. He clapped when Klay got up off the court.

Drake watching Klay Thompson’s injury. pic.twitter.com/vTueen1laf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 14, 2019

Thompson briefly returned to shoot free throws, but was then ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Drake and Thompson have beefed at various points in the series. The two reportedly hollered at each other in advance of Game 5 in Toronto.

“As Klay Thompson walked off the court after his warmup, Drake yelled something at him. Stonefaced Klay turned around, saw it was Drake, didn’t change his facial expression, turned right back around and went into the tunnel,” Matt Schneidman tweeted.

Drake also trolled Thompson after the Raptors won Game 4 on the road.

In an Instagram story posted after the game, Drake performer posted a photo of Thompson shirtless and partying with three women.

“Stay Golden my friends,” Drake wrote.

Drake’s Setup in Jurassic Park to Watch Game 6

Drake is the Global Ambassador for the Raptors and didn’t make it to the Oakland to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals live.

Why would he? He’s the king of Jurassic Park north of the border.

Steve Jones Jr. revealed, Drake was on stage with roughly 15-18 other people and the couch looked to be dedicated to just him.

drake really went to jurassic park to watch on stage with his own private couch and i don't know why but i love it. pic.twitter.com/Vauz8Kf74M — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 14, 2019

It’s going to be a party in Toronto tonight. The Raptors were able to hold off the Warriors in Game 6, locking up their first ever NBA title with a 114-110 victory.

Toronto Trying to Make Amends After Kevin Durant Injury

Raptors fans caught heat for cheering an injury to Kevin Durant in Game 5, leading to Drake — the unofficial mascot of Raptors’ fans — leaving a message for the star.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

The two are friends when the Raptors are not playing the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Drake even has tattoos of Curry and Durant’s number.

Durant is not the most liked player by in the NBA due to his spats on social media with fans and media alike. It’s something Golden State general manager Bob Myers addressed following Game 5.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” an emotional Myers said. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person, it’s not fair. I’m lucky to know him. I don’t have all the information on what really the extent of what it all means until we get a MRI, but the people that worked with him and cleared him are good people, they’re good people.”

Durant’s ruptured Achilles will feature a long road to recovery. Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa compiled research of past NBAers to suffer the injury, and time between games ranged from 357 days (DeMarcus Cousins) to 237 days (Wesley Matthews).