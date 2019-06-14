Drake NBA Finals: Is the Rapper at Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6 Tonight?

As many speculate whether Drake will be at NBA Finals Game 6 tonight in Oakland, it is not known whether the rapper will attend the game. If Drake follows his history so far this series, we can expect the rapper not to be at the Raptors-Warriors game. We will be updating this page with news on what Drake’s plans for the potential close-out game.

One thing to watch for is Drake could opt to watch the game in Toronto at Jurassic Park as he has done for some of the big road playoff games. There is always a chance Drake opts to switch things up given the Raptors could win their first NBA championship tonight at Oracle Arena.

Drake does not have an ownership stake with the Raptors but has a global ambassador role with the team. Drake’s exact responsibilities are not public, but we know he has helped the team with theme nights along with jersey designs. Drake’s OVO record label has the naming rights to the team’s practice facility and the logo is on the practice jerseys.

Drake Posted a Heartfelt Message About Kevin Durant on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byj2yoIlSF2/

Drake was visibly upset in Game 5 after Kevin Durant sustained an Achilles injury. The rapper posted a heartfelt message on Instagram wishing Durant a speedy recovery.

Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. “The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior. 🙏🏽

Drake’s antics during games have garnered a lot of attention, especially his verbal altercation with Draymond Green in Game 1. It appears to be all in good fun as Drake has a close relationship with many of the Warriors players.

The Raptors Announced an Expanded Partnership With Drake in 2018

Drake’s global ambassador role was announced in 2013. Toronto held a press conference in 2018 to announce an expanded partnership with Drake. Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Drake’s impact on the franchise.

“We can’t do it any better than The King of Toronto,” Ujiri said, per NBA.com. “To have somebody special like this for us I think is huge. We appreciate all the support, all the support from the fans. We have to make Toronto – we have to – we have to make Toronto the best atmosphere in the NBA. And it’s becoming the best atmosphere in the NBA. I can’t wait to go to every single Raptors game, and we’re damn proud of it.”

Drake has grabbed headlines for his outfits during the NBA playoffs and it will be interesting to see what the rapper wears if he does attend Game 6. We know travel is not an issue for the rapper after he announced earlier this year that he has a private jet called the Air Drake thanks to a partnership with Cargojet.