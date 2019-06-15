Does Drake Reference Toronto Raptors in New Music?

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake celebrated his hometown squad beating the dynastic Golden State Warriors for their first NBA title on Thursday night by dropping some new music for the masses.

After much anticipation, the rapper released the songs late on Friday on a 2-pack called “The Best in the World Pack.”

So did Raptors players get some love on the new tracks “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave?” The answer is no, although there are a few small reference to the NBA.

The first NBA reference on Omerta is to LeBron James when Drake talks about his move from Ohio to California to play for the Lakers.

“Bronny buying up Brentwood like he still in Akron,” he says. LeBron owns a $23 million mansion in Brentwood.

There’s also a line about Michael Jordan: “That’s how we continue down the path of Jordan and Jackson. That’s some insight for y’all even if no one’s asking.”

Those seem to be the only appearances for basketball in the lyrics, other than the art on the release and the title “Best in the World Pack,” which is what the Raptors became with their Game 6 win.

In an Instagram post shortly after the game, Drake posted a photo of a the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy along with the words “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave.”

“THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” Drake said in the post.

The Toronto legend came out with a meme-able rant postgame where he told reporters, “I want my chips with the dip … I don’t want my chips plain.”

He also referenced the “Drake curse” in an Instagram live video following the win.

“They said I was a curse, now they cursing each other out” he said.

Drake’s last studio album was “Scorpion,” which released a little less than a year ago on June 29, 2018.

Drake’s Previous References to Raptors and Golden State

Drake has not been shy about bringing together the sport and music worlds in his songs. He does it most often with basketball, with the Raptors and Warriors being the teams receiving the lion’s share of mentions. Content-wise, this year’s NBA Finals were his dream situation.

Drake’s line “she love to play hurt like Carter did on the bizzench” came on his 2006 song “Come Winter.” It references Vince Carter’s spat with the team that eventually led him to being traded to the then New Jersey Nets.

Drake dropped another Vince Carter reference on the track “Weston Road Flows,” saying “been flowin’ stupid since Vince Carter was on some through the legs, arm in the hoop s—.” It recalled Carter’s propensity for ridiculous dunks, most notably in the 2000 dunk contest.

Drake referenced former Raptors’ Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams on the song “6 Man” on his 2015 album, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”

“Boomin out in South Gwinnett like Lou Will, 6 man like Lou Will, two girls and they get along like I’m Louuuu. Like I’m Lou Will, I just got the new deal.”

The Toronto rapper also reference former Raptors guard Corey Joesph in the single “Charged Up.” After winning a title with San Antonio, Joseph signed a deal with the Raptors. He now plays for the Indiana Pacers.

“I get a ring and I bring it home like I’m Corey Joe,” the lyric goes.

Drake has also referenced the Golden State Warriors many times, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant being among the most mentioned.

“Golden State running practice at my house,” was a line in “Summer Sixteen” in which Drake was referencing when Curry took on his brother-in-law at Drake’s house.

The cover of Drake’s fourth studio album “Views” features Drake sitting atop the CN Tower in Toronto.

Background of Drake’s Toronto Raptors Fandom

Drake has made himself one of the most visible celebrity fans in the NBA with his courtside seat antics at Toronto home games.

But the rapper also has an official position with the team as the Raptors’ Community Ambassador. He doesn’t make roster calls or anything of the sort, but it’s been a win-win in terms of branding for the team and Drake making himself the face of an NBA franchise in many ways.

The position is a dream come true for Drake, who according to Yahoo, grew up in the Forest Hill neighborhood of Toronto, Canada.

The team and Drake agreed to an expanded branding partnership in 2018 and he has his name and OVO (October’s Very Own) brand on everything from the team’s practice facility to promotional T-shirts handed out at the games. The team’s city edition uniforms are also OVO branded.

Toronto general manager Masai Ujiri has even called Drake the King of Toronto in the past.

“We can’t do it any better than The King of Toronto,” Ujiri noted, per NBA.com. “To have somebody special like this for us I think is huge. We appreciate all the support, all the support from the fans. We have to make Toronto – we have to – we have to make Toronto the best atmosphere in the NBA. And it’s becoming the best atmosphere in the NBA. I can’t wait to go to every single Raptors game, and we’re damn proud of it.”

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.