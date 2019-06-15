Dustin Johnson WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs

As the top players in the world gather at Pebble Beach for this weekend’s U.S. Open, it’s a perfect time to take a sneak peak into the 2016 winner’s bag. So, Dustin Johnson WITB? What’s in the bag, that is.
The third major of the golf season, see Johnson in the top five of the world rankings once again. Johnson, as he has for quite some time, plays with TaylorMade golf clubs. All the clubs in his golf bag are from TM, including his golf balls.
So let’s take a closer inspection and we’ll let you how to get your hands on the clubs, too.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade M6 Driver (10.5 degrees) with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft.
What you can get: You can get the M6, but the stock version as DJ’s is customized to his swing. But there are plenty of options you can choose from when assembling your perfect golf driver. Right or left hand, Fujikura Atmos Black or Orange shaft in either Regular, Stiff, Senior or Extra Stiff (Atmos Black only), and lofts of 9.5, 10.5 or 12 degrees. It also includes a headcover and a stock grip. Of course, you could bring it to a shop to have them customize it for you, if you prefer.
Thanks to brand new, innovative technology, this club, which garners high praise from Golf Digest as a 2019 Hot List Gold winner, pushes the limits of legality (though it is, obviously). It has a large 460cc head, which features Speed Injected Technology, a Twist Face, an aerodynamic sole with “Inertia Generator,” and Hammerhead 2.0. We’ll break down what each does below:
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximize distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.
Inertia Generator: The aerodynamic head is designed to increase club speed for extra distance and the “Inertia Generator” stores 46 grams of weight low and back so there’s plenty of forgiveness.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
Find more TaylorMade Golf M6 Driver information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade M5 (15 degree) Fairway Wood with a Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 X shaft.
What you can get: DJ prefers his fairway wood as opposed to hybrid golf clubs. This particularr TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood is available in 2 lofts — 15 and 18 degrees. Though the “Loft Sleeve” feature allows you to set 12 different loft/lie combinations with a +/-2 degree change. As for the shaft setup, you can get a flex of Regular, Stiff, or Extra Stiff Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 75 graphite shaft.
Like the M5 Driver, the fairway wood also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology, which are designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots on off-center hits.
Another highlight of the M5 is the movable 65 gram weight, which you can adjust to get the perfect draw or fade positioning based on your swing.
Find more TaylorMade Golf M5 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade P790 3-iron with a Dynamic Gold X100 shaft and TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto, 4-PW with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.
What you can get: TaylorMade P730 Irons with KBS-FLT steel shafts. Johnson has his own, customized set (see that DJ Proto), but there are a number of combinations of irons you can get. Shaft flexes are available in Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff.
The TaylorMade P730 Irons have been favorites of many PGA Tour pros, including Rory McIlroy. The blade-style features a smaller profile with cleaner lines and thinner top line. Much of the weight has been moved to the lower part of the face which helps increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI). This will help with forgiveness if you miss on your shot higher or lower on the face.
His 3-iron comes from the P790 set. This club is highlighted by the SpeedFoam Technology, which is designed to promote faster balls speeds as well as better sound and feel. It also features an internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise Center of Gravity (CG) placement and higher MOI for maximum forgiveness, launch, control, and distance.
It might be a good idea to add a new set of golf iron covers as the P730s can be somewhat expensive.
Find more TaylorMade Golf P730 Irons information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges (52 and 60 degrees) with KBS Tour 120 S shafts and TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge (64 degrees) also with a KBS Tour 120 S shaft.
What you can get: The TaylorMade Milled Grind and Hi-Toe Wedges are designed to provide maximum spin which will help you to get your shot into a specific target area. Both are available in Low, Standard, and High Bounce options and in a number of different loft degrees with stock steel shafts.
The advanced milling techniques lead to precise sole geometry, leading edges, and scorelines for ideal turf interaction. The ZTP Groove technology has steeper side walls and sharper edges to promote maximum spin and control. And the weight port allows you to move 10 grams so you can get a custom Center of Gravity (CG) location for a lower launch angle and better spin rate.
The Hi-Toe Wedges have a larger contact area and a strategically placed CG to promote better contact, launch, and control.
Find more TaylorMade Golf Milled Grind Wedges information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade Spider X Putter
What you can get: You can bet the base model of the TaylorMade Spider X, one of the more popular and innovative putters on the market right now. It’s available in both right- and left-handed styles in 33, 34, or 35 inches.
This isn’t your typical putter as the mallet-style model features some unique technology to make it one of the more clubs for the greens out there.
Some of the top features include the True Path Alignment System, which ensures an excellent pre-putt setup; a re-designed head, which has a steel frame that is 30 percent heavier (320 grams) than previous models to help minimize twisting for better control and accuracy; and weight ports (2, 6, or 12 grams) that are designed to allow you to personalize the specs to cater to your stroke.
The Spider X garnered Gold status for mallet putters by Golf Digest’s Hot List in 2019.
Find more TaylorMade Spider X Putter information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade TP5X
What you can get: TaylorMade TP5X. Yep, you can get the same exact golf balls DJ uses. You can’t play with customized golf balls on the PGA Tour.
The TP5Xs are some of the most innovative golf balls available. Each ball has a 5-layer construction, including a Tri-Fast Core and a Dual-Spin Cover. Let’s break down those layers.
The Tri-Fast Core is made of 3 layers and is designed to maximize energy transfer on impact to generate top speed on shots which helps get you extra yardage. The Dual-Spin Cover consists of a very soft cast urethane cover and a semi-rigid inner-cover. These work together with the club face grooves to provide maximum spin, which is necessary for iron shots and around the green.
The TP5X golf balls are constructed to give you high trajectory and extra distance all with a soft feel on impact.
The TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls are also quite popular with the PGA pros.
Find more TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls information and reviews here.
What Johnson uses: TaylorMade Golf Tour Preferred Glove
What you can get: This same exact glove is available for you to get and it comes in 4 vibrant color schemes, including White, Black, Camo, and White/Navy/Red.
When it comes to golf accessories, PGA players, DJ included, get nothing but the best. And the Tour Preferred Glove is a favorite among the pros due to its durability and functionality.
Made of soft and durable Cabretta leather, you are guaranteed a great grip on every shot. As for comfort, there are finger perforations for added breathability and the moisture-wicking sweatband is designed to keep your hand dry. Comfort is key on the course. The contoured wrist lining and velcro strap ensure a custom fit.
Find more TaylorMade Golf Tour Preferred Glove information and reviews here.
