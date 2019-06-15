Dustin Johnson WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs

What Johnson uses: TaylorMade M6 Driver (10.5 degrees) with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft.

What you can get: You can get the M6, but the stock version as DJ’s is customized to his swing. But there are plenty of options you can choose from when assembling your perfect golf driver. Right or left hand, Fujikura Atmos Black or Orange shaft in either Regular, Stiff, Senior or Extra Stiff (Atmos Black only), and lofts of 9.5, 10.5 or 12 degrees. It also includes a headcover and a stock grip. Of course, you could bring it to a shop to have them customize it for you, if you prefer.

Thanks to brand new, innovative technology, this club, which garners high praise from Golf Digest as a 2019 Hot List Gold winner, pushes the limits of legality (though it is, obviously). It has a large 460cc head, which features Speed Injected Technology, a Twist Face, an aerodynamic sole with “Inertia Generator,” and Hammerhead 2.0. We’ll break down what each does below:

Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximize distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.

Inertia Generator: The aerodynamic head is designed to increase club speed for extra distance and the “Inertia Generator” stores 46 grams of weight low and back so there’s plenty of forgiveness.

Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.