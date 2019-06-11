Eagles’ Carson Wentz Says Not Playing in Super Bowl ‘Gets to Me’

After Carson Wentz went down in 2018, the band played on and the Eagles wound up winning the Super Bowl behind Nick Foles. Two years later, the star quarterback is still bothered by not being able to suit up in that game.

On Monday morning, Wentz spoke with 94 WIP’s Angelo Cataldi and confided that missing the Super Bowl is something you never really get over. The franchise quarterback has his sights set on getting back there and helping the Eagles win another championship.

“I mean, it’s extremely important [to win another Super Bowl] and that’s what we’re striving for every day,” Wentz told Cataldi. “And, after winning that one, I know I speak for everyone in this organization that we’re not complacent with just one. I know, for me personally, it still gets to me that I wasn’t out on the field and that’s definitely the goal and I’m as hungry as ever to get back.”

Carson Wentz says on @SportsRadioWIP that playing in and winning the Super Bowl is “extremely important” to him. Says it still eats at him that he didn’t play in that game. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 11, 2019

Wentz’ comments came one day after he addressed the media and waxed poetic about his love affair with Philadelphia. The city and the culture had appealed to him from the moment he met key members of the organization, including owner Jeffrey Lurie. He shares the same passion for excellence as the team’s notoriously unforgiving fan base, a trait he never saw as a negative.

“You can always look at the negatives in two different ways,” Wentz said. “You can look at the negative that some people speak on, or you can look at it like they just love their Eagles. They love their team and they are passionate about their sports and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t. I’d take that over not being interested and not being invested any day of the week. I view that as a positive and I’m just as passionate and I see that as a win-win.”

The Eagles are once again a favorite to not only win the NFC East, but to compete for a Lombardi Trophy. According to CBS Sports, they “crushed the offseason again” and were graded an A- for their efforts.

Let's grade the 2019 NFL Draft!@PriscoCBS, @JameyEisenberg, and @ryanwilsonCBS get ready to give a team-by-team evaluation of the selections over the weekend.https://t.co/CgWg6YikAe pic.twitter.com/fZt2GFKPky — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 29, 2019

The Eagles vastly upgraded their offensive weapons this offseason, adding veteran speedster DeSean Jackson and bruising running back Jordan Howard. The team also strengthened themselves further in the NFL draft by selecting running back Miles Sanders, left tackle Andre Dillard and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“The offense is exciting this year, without a doubt,” Wentz said. “DeSean, that’s just a dynamic playmaker that is going to stretch the field and there’s going to be games where he might not get that many touches, but he’s going to affect the game in a big way just by being out there. Teams respect his speed and who he is as a player.”

A BIG weapon incoming for Carson Wentz. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/aaBC6GNiyT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 27, 2019

“Adding a guy like Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders to our backfield, I’m excited about what those guys are going to bring to the table. I’m excited about J.J., his play-making ability, and big catch radius – you know, we got a handful of weapons on offense and I’m excited.”

READ NEXT: Should Eagles Retire Nick Foles’ Jersey Number in Philadelphia