Eagles: Donovan McNabb Shouts Out Carson Wentz on Twitter

Donovan McNabb congratulated Carson Wentz — and it seemed heartfelt. On Thursday night, the former franchise quarterback pulled out an audible from his previously spiteful playbook on the new franchise quarterback when he proclaimed “great things ahead” for the Eagles after Wentz inked a $154 million contract.

Congratulations to @cj_wentz and the @Eagles for extending their partnership . Great things ahead. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) June 7, 2019

It seems silly to be writing this exchange, considering these two may end up being the two greatest signal-callers in franchise history. But one only needs to dive into McNabb’s recent timeline to find vitriol regarding Wentz. Back in April, he made eye-opening remarks in an interview with CBS Radio, seeming to throw shade at Wentz and indicating the quarterback needed to get out of the second round of the playoffs in the next two years. If not, McNabb claimed the Eagles should “look to possibly draft another quarterback.”

“I think in the next two years or so [Wentz] has to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs,” McNabb told CBS Radio. “What Nick Foles was able to do taking them to the Super Bowl, that proved that some people can get into that offense and be very successful. [Wentz] hasn’t been healthy, he hasn’t really proven to me besides the year before he got hurt and the first year of really being an MVP candidate.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content! “He needs to get back to that mode. I think personally if he can’t get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three years. Really two years to be honest with you, if they can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability.”

McNabb’s words ignited an instant beef with many Eagles fans and current players, with Lane Johnson quickly coming to Wentz’s rescue. Johnson’s poignant use of a snake emoji on Twitter spoke volumes to what everyone felt.

@donovanjmcnabb 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍…and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 22, 2019

Predictably, McNabb quickly backtracked on the shots fired. However, the damage was done with a slew of Eagles fans taking to social media and asking the Eagles to unretire No. 5.

For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you. Let me start by saying there’s no beef,riff or ill-will toward @cj_wentz or the @Eagles . My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) April 22, 2019

Jaworski Congratulates Wentz, An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

Ron Jaworski, another former Eagle who could stake claim to greatest quarterback in franchise history, has had Wentz’s back from Day One. Jaworski called him the “real deal” from the minute he was drafted and hasn’t wavered on that opinion. On Thursday, he also took to social media to bestow blessings on the 26-year-old kid from North Dakota.

“You needed to watch him play and even the untrained eye can see that this kid has talent,” Jaworski told NBC Sports in 2017 after his first preseason game. “The ball just floats out of his hand, you see the pocket mobility, the ability to move within the pocket and throw the football. You saw his ability to move down the field and throw the football. And this was the first time the people of Philadelphia really had a chance to watch him, and it was impressive.”

Jaworski never won a Super Bowl, but he knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. If he feels that strongly about Wentz and his abilities, then Eagles fans can all sleep easy for years to come.

READ NEXT: Eagles Sign Carson Wentz to Massive Contract Extension