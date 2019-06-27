Eagles Hero Proposes to Girlfriend on Middle School Basketball Court [LOOK]

Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants might be the second-best moment of his life. Maybe. The Eagles kicker proposed to his girlfriend Wednesday evening on the basketball court of his middle school.

Elliott popped the question to his longtime “middle school crush” Annie Timyan at McClure Junior High School in Western Springs, Illinois. The caption on the Instagram post was simple, yet perfect: “We did a thing. Best day of my life!”

Wait, does that include winning the Super Bowl? Not sure.

For her part, Annie had the most amazing comeback post: “I sure did out-kick my coverage… I’m the luckiest girl in the world! Ladies- never give up on a middle school crush.”

The happy couple received a ton of congratulatory messages on social media, including posts from former Eagles kicker David Akers and running back Darren Sproles. They also got a shout out on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday morning’s broadcast since Elliott is a favorite guest of the show. Elliott was 26-of-31 on field-goal attempts last season for the Eagles, with a long of 56 yards. He also belted out some bombs during Carson Wentz’s recent charity softball game.

In February 2018, the Eagles kicker returned to his hometown as a newly-minted Super Bowl champion. One student referred to him as the “town hero” in an interview with a local newspaper. Elliott was a former middle school tennis player who converted to kicker after being recruited by the school’s varsity football coach.

He obviously made an impression on Timyan as well. The two went to middle school together in Illinois, but then their paths went separate ways until a fateful reunion in July 2017. Timyan is active on Instagram and often posts photos of the couple celebrating Eagles wins.

