Jason Kelce Calls Out Tug of War Rope, Wins Eagles ‘Championship Belt’

Is there anything Jason Kelce can’t do? The Eagles center, arguably the envy of every man in Philadelphia, was awarded the team’s “Championship Belt” for his work with the strength and conditioning team. This is a serious thing, according to the Eagles website.

Every year, Doug Pederson challenges his team to compete against each other in a set of offseason activities, including strength tests, agility drills and, yes, tug of war. Kelce, a two-time winner, expressed great satisfaction in outlasting his teammates and taking home the “Championship Belt.”

“I guess it means that I’m the best on the team at offseason workouts,” Kelce told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I’ve got some bragging right and I like to have fun with that. Look, it’s just a great way for all of us to work out and challenge each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

Pederson started the friendly competition when he took over as head coach in 2016. He saw it as a creative and fun way to help the players bond and build chemistry. Why not? Because as everyone knows by now: Everything Matters.

The contest started in mid-April and ended Thursday with the close of Eagles minicamp. Kelce was named the winner for the second time in the last three years.

“He won it two years ago and he won it this spring,” said Pederson. “That guy is unbelievable. He’s a stud. I love him. He comes to work every day wanting to be better, wanting to be coached, coaching other players. He does a great job.”

Kelce, of course, will live in the hearts of Eagles fans forever following his animated Super Bowl speech on the Rocky steps. But, the 31-year-old should also be revered for his rigorous work ethic and staunch determination on the field.

Kelce was recently named the “most balanced center” in the NFL by Pro Football Focus after leading all centers with an 84.9 overall grade. In fact, the website argued he may be the league’s most balanced offensive lineman. Period.

Jason Kelce may very well be the best all-around offensive linemen in the NFL, and his 2018 season further proved that point. The nine-year veteran paced all centers with an 84.9 overall grade through the regular season — the third-highest mark of his storied Philadelphia career. Kelce also led all centers in run-blocking grade at 82.9 — with a 14.82% run-blocking success rate — while adding a career-high 87.7 grade in pass protection this season that ranked second to only Oakland’s Rodney Hudson (90.8)

The nine-year veteran has been a rock in the middle of the Eagles’ offensive line since earning the starting job in 2011. Kelce has played in 110 games and hasn’t missed a single start since 2015, including playing through several painfully tough injuries last year and never saying a word about it.

Jason Kelce played through a Grade 2 MCL tear, a broken foot and a torn elbow last season. NFL players are just wired different. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 15, 2019

It’s abundantly clear that Kelce is a throwback to the time of leather helmets and no facemasks. He’s also the best center in the NFL right now.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!