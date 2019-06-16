Eagles’ Lane Johnson Keeps Talking Trash from Flip Phone

Lane Johnson has earned a reputation as one of the more talkative Eagles players in recent years. The right tackle has playfully started a bunch of beefs on social media, including his most recent one with the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence.

Johnson is witty and strategic in the way he goes about his trash talking. Turns out, he doesn’t even own a smartphone. The 29-year-old converted to an old school Nokia flip phone after noticing his screen time was hovering at seven hours.

“Looked at my screen time and I was consuming about seven hours of time, just staring at a screen,” Johnson told NBC Sports’ Marc Farzetta. “I’m a big YouTube guy, I like watching all the UFC fighters … I just spend my time watching too much stuff when I could be doing something else. Really, it’s just about time management.”

That being said, the Pro Bowl offensive lineman admitted that the majority of his YouTube watching and Twitter feuds are actually done on an iPad. “Little bit of a bigger screen, so I can see it better,” Johnson said.

The decision to switch to a flip phone was inspired by his teammate on the Eagles offensive line Isaac Seumalo. Consider him the Marty McFly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m just going back in time. I’m going back to 2005,” Johnson said. “Isaac’s been there for years. We used to make fun of him. I think Isaac has it figured out, so just seeing if it can work for me.”

Johnson, of course, is infamous for talking smack with a slew of rivals, including Lawrence, Zach Brown and former Eagle Donovan McNabb. He also hilariously threw shade at the New England Patriots when he referred to them as a “fear-based organization.” Before the Super Bowl, he told ESPN that he wanted to “dethrone pretty boy Tom Brady.”

“I just think that ‘The Patriot Way’ is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said, via NESN. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth.”

Lane Johnson on being installed as 5.5 underdogs in Super Bowl: "Pretty boy Tom Brady…Would like nothing more to dethrone that guy." — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 22, 2018

Earlier this week, the Eagles’ resident trash talker went on record and stated that “sometimes, I guess, you should keep your mouth shut.” That seems to be sound advice these days whether you’re doing it from an iPad, smartphone or flip phone.

