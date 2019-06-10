Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl TE Kellen Winslow Jr. Found Guilty of Rape

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was found guilty by the jury on one count of forcible rape, one count of indecent exposure and one count of lewd conduct on Monday afternoon in California, according to multiple reports.

Winslow, 35, was found not guilty on a second misdemeanor count of a lewd act.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.com, Winslow was found guilty of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman (Jane Doe No. 2), guilty of indecent exposure in a case involving a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her yard (Jane Doe No. 4), guilty of lewd conduct involving an elderly woman with whom he shared a health-club hot tub in 2019 (Jane Doe No. 5).

Wetzel said Winslow is facing 15-years to life for the rape conviction.

Prosecutors were worried Winslow’s star power would effect the trial. He had pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts, according to The Associated Press.

“Kellen Winslow took from these women what he wanted. Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again,” prosecutor Dan Owens said. “Do not allow his status or his name to take away from that.”

The jury — which had deliberated for more than 20 hours five days — was deadlocked and said they needed more deliberation time on the rest of the charges Winslow faces. The trials opening statements began on May 20.

Winslow has not testified in the trial

According to USA Today’s, Brent Schrotenboer and A.J. Perez, the timeline is uncertain for the other charges.

“They will come back with verdicts in five minutes or two weeks,” Judge Blaine K. Bowman said. “We will see that happens..”

Winslow played for five teams in his NFL career, which ran from 2004-13. But his only Pro Bowl season came with the Browns in 2007. He collected 1,106 yards on 82 receptions, and scored five touchdowns that year.

Winslow was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 draft out of Miami.

In his NFL career, Winslow caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns. Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end, Kellen Winslow Sr.