Former Eagle Chris Long Celebrates Blues, Ex-Eagle Freddie Mitchell Cheers Raptors

A pair of former Eagles have been taking on the role of cheerleaders in recent weeks. Chris Long is a passionate St. Louis Blues fan and celebrated Wednesday’s victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Freddie Mitchell has been rooting on the Toronto Raptors and they look to bring home the championship Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Long spent eight years in St. Louis as a member of the Rams and fell hard for the city’s hockey team. He attended Game 3 and shared his thoughts on his Blues fandom with a local TV station and has been pumping up his son, Waylon, as his good luck charm.

“I grew up watching a lot of hockey but I didn’t have a favorite team,” Long told KSDK. “The Blues kind of fell into my lap as this exciting team. It wasn’t the sexy pick. They haven’t been to the Stanley Cup in years and years. They’re always exciting. They’re fast-paced and physical. If they’d just get over that postseason hump. People have been waiting a long time.”

My son Waylon has been tremendous. Since his arrival in ‘16, dad has enjoyed two Super Bowls + two historic fandom championships (blues and uva hoops.) There’s really only one more hurdle to cross + that’s the Knicks. Waylon has a Carmelo Anthony bobble head. Do the fucking math. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 13, 2019

That wait is now over after the Blues bested the Boston Bruins 4-0 in Game 7 to win the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup. Long immediately took to Twitter to express his happiness, using strong words like “immortality” and “legends.” He even shouted out Eagles fans by talking about how much he loves championship parades.

When is the parade I love parades — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 13, 2019

Mitchell’s love of the Raptors is a little more mysterious in nature. He posted an Instagram picture sitting next to Toronto superfan Nav Bhatia during Game 5. Mitchell, better known as “FredEx” or “First Down Freddie” or “People’s Champ,” is best remembered for his miraculous 4th-and-26 catch that secured the first down for the Eagles in the 2004 playoffs.

In his Instagram post, Mitchell declares that Canada deserves a championship just as much as the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans did.

“Just like the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans, the Toronto Raptors and all of Canada deserve this win tonight. I just want to show my gratitude to (@navbhatiasuperfan) Nav the Raptors Super Fan for showing me love and the amazing hospitality. Such an amazing person. You deserve this as much if not more.”

The Raptors had a chance to clinch the title but dropped the game 106-105. They will resume their series against the Warriors Thursday night for Game 7 in Oakland.