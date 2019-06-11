9 Best Full Size Air Hockey Tables: Compare, Buy & Save

Air hockey is one of those games that can provide hours of entertainment in the privacy of your own home. Designed for both kids and adults, they’re perfect for the basement, garage, or fan cave. So what are the best full size air hockey tables for 2019? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models so you can compare the pros and cons to see which is the right one for you and your family.
Unlike portable air hockey tables designed for the younger ones, these larger models require more space, but they also supply superior air power and durability for faster and more exciting play for users of all ages.
1. ESPN Air Hockey Game TablePrice: $706.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3/4-inch thick high gloss surface with powerful air flow for faster play
- Overhead LED electronic scoring system with arcade-like sound effects
- Full panel, 1/2-inch thick leg support and 6-inch leg levelers provide stability and balance
- Depending on the size of the table, it could be pricey
- While there is an expert assembly option (for extra money), some might find putting it together difficult
- Some users felt there were some sharp areas of the table; be cautious
“The Worldwide Leader in Sports,” ESPN, not only reports the news, but they also make air hockey tables. And this table, which measures 7 feet in length, is highlighted by bright LED lighting and arcade-style sound effects that helps add to the non-stop fun the actual game delivers.
The table features a 3/4-inch high gloss playing surface with a 120V motor that will ensure fast and exciting play at all times. The LED electronic scoring system and sound effects give off an arcade vibe in the privacy of your own home. Other highlights include sturdy leg construction, protective corner caps, and a cup holder on each side.
The table is also available in a few different sizes, including 5, 6, 7 (with premium steel legs), and 8 feet. Each comes with pucks and pushers. This pictured model comes with 4 apiece.
2. Gold Standard Games Home Pro Elite Air Hockey TablePrice: $1,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low-profile, professional-style aluminum rails provide excellent bounce
- Wear-resistant laminate top for added durability
- Endorsed by former champions Danny Hynes. Tim Weissman, and Mark Robbins
- On the pricey side
- Some might find the assembly to be difficult
- Extremely heavy (about 350 pounds) so you'll need help moving it
If you’re looking for one of the full size air hockey tables endorsed by former world champions, the Gold Standard Games Home Pro Elite is the model for you. This table gets high marks from Danny Hynes (10-time USAA World Champion), Tim Weissman (10-time Champion), and Mark Robbins, a 2-time Champion and designer of the Gold Standard table games.
The table, which measures 7 feet long by 4 feet wide, has a durable wear-resistant laminate top and features a 110V 60Hz motor for fast play over the entire surface. It also has a centerline and face-off circle. The low-profile, professional-style aluminum top rail provides excellent bounce and top-notch playability.
It comes with a full size puck and features an electronic scoreboard.
3. Atomic Blazer Air Hockey TablePrice: $495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 120V blower ensures fast and exciting play
- Easy-to-see electronic scoreboard on the side railing
- Leg levelers ensure an even and stable playing surface
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- The table is very heavy so moving it solo will be difficult for most
- Some users felt the playing surface scratched too easily
The model from Atomic Blazer is not only an air hockey table, but can accomodate a ping pong conversion top, but you’ll have to supply your own. The table measures 7-feet in length, 4 feet wide, and 32 inches high.
Featuring a 120V blower, fast and exciting play is guaranteed and the easy-to-see electronic scoreboard will automatically keep the goal tally so you can concentrate on the game.
The table also has leg levelers so you can always have an even and stable playing surface. You’ll also receive 4 pushers and 4 3-inch round pucks.
4. Brunswick Windchill Air Hockey TablePrice: $878.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful UL blower ensures fast play and no dead spots
- Sleek and stylish design with a smooth and durable laminate top
- 2 pushers, 4 pucks, and an abacus scorer are included
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Some users reported that the legs needed tightening often
- No electronic scoreboard
A sleek design with an attractive, realistic top highlight the Brunswick Windchill Air Hockey Table, which measures 7 feet long.
The strong UL blower ensures fast, exciting action all over the playing surface, which resembles a real hockey ice with a centerline, blue lines, and face-off circles. There are also no dead spots. The base is sturdy and strong and provides a level playing surface.
Rather than an electronic scoreboard, there is a manual abacus scorer. The purchase includes 2 pushers and 4 pucks. When it comes to looks and design, the Brunswick Windchill is one of the best full size air hockey tables on the market right now.
5. MD Sports Air Hockey TablePrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UL-certiﬁed 120V motor for steady air flow and fast play
- Durably made and features molded corner caps, reinforced aprons, leg levelers, and end leg panels
- Authentic stadium sound effects, LED lighting, and electronic scoreboard
- Some users said they found a few dead spots on the top
- Some said they didn't receive all the parts for assembly
- Some might have trouble with the assembly
If you want the feel of being in a real arcade or at an NHL game, then the MD Sports Air Hockey table is about as close as you’ll get as it features sleek LED lighting and real stadium sound effects.
There is an easy-to-see electronic scoreboard and the a cool, bright blue LED light will flash when a goal is scored. The top is scratch-resistant and has UV coating for extra durability, while it provides smooth play. The UL-certified 120V motor is powerful and ensures the action will be fast and exciting on all areas of the surface.
It is durably made, featuring molded corner caps, reinforced aprons, leg levelers, and end leg panels. Each purchase includes pucks and pushers. The item pictured is a 7-foot (84 inches) table, but it’s also available in 80- and 90-inch lengths.
6. NHL Power Play Air Powered Hockey Table with Table Tennis TopPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's 2 games in 1 table; air hockey, but it also comes with a ping pong conversion table
- Has an easy-to-see LED electronic scoreboard with game-like sound effects
- Scratch-resistant GlazeTek Play Surface and Cabinet coating shines and resists wear & tear
- Some thought the ping pong table didn't stay flat
- It does come with a ping pong conversion, but the table is smaller than regulation size
- Assembly might be difficult for some
The highlight of this model from EastPoint Sports is that you get 2 games in 1; the traditional air hockey, but then you get a ping pong table that you can spread across the top if you want to switch up the competition. And you get all the accessories; pushers and pucks for hockey and paddles, balls, and a net for table tennis.
The NHL Power Play Air Hockey Table measures 80 inches long, 43 inches wide, and 32 inches high. It features a scratch-resistant GlazeTek playing surface that looks great and resists wear and tear. There is also an easy-to-see LED electronic scoreboard on the rail that includes realistic sound effects. The high-powered motor ensures balanced air supply all over the surface for fast, exciting play.
Simple and quick to set up, the table has built-in leg levelers so you’ll be sure to have a balanced playing surface all the time.
The NHL Power Play is also available in the 84-inch model.
7. Atomic Avenger Air Hockey TablePrice: $739.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A sleek 1-inch MDF high-gloss playing surface with a powerful 120V motor
- Bright LED electronic scoreboard so you don't have to tally yourself
- Touch screen controls for easy game set up and more
- On the pricey side
- Very heavy at nearly 300 pounds
- You'll need a lot of room as the table is very long at 8 feet
If you’re looking for great looking model with extra length, then the Atomic Avenger is one of the best full size air hockey tables you’ll find. At 8 feet in length and 4 feet wide, the playing surface is very large and capable of handling the most competitive games.
Featuring a powerful 120V, 60Hz motor and a smooth 1-inch MDF high gloss acrylic top surface, fast-paced, exciting games are guaranteed every time. Also highlighted by touch screen controls and a bright LED electronic scoreboard, the Atomic Avenger also has strong, sturdy legs with levelers for a balanced table every time.
Each purchase includes 2 pushers and 2 pucks (3 1/4-inch in diameter).
8. Playcraft Center Ice Air Hockey TablePrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a powerful 120V blower that delivers 223 cubic feet per minute
- The easy-to-see electronic scorer is built into the side rail and can fold down when not in use
- The pedastal-style legs are both strong and sturdy
- Pretty heavy so moving it alone might be difficult
- You'll have to supply your own batteries for the scoreboard (4 AA)
- Some users felt it was difficult to put together
The Playcraft Center Ice Air Hockey Table is built for speed and competitive action as it boasts a 120V blower that delivers air at 223 cubic feet per minute (CFM).
Couple the power with the sleek 3/4-inch thick high gloss PVC laminate playing surface and the action is sure to be fast and exciting. The wide top railings are designed to keep the puck in play and feature a hideaway electronic scorer. When not in use, you can fold it down into the railing.
As for stability and sturdiness, there are 6-inch pedestal-style legs that feature 5-inch diameter leg levelers for balanced play at all times.
9. Hathaway Trailblazer Air Hockey TablePrice: $578.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The high-gloss, poly-sealed playing surface is durable and scratch-resistant
- State-of-the-art electronic scoreboard is easy-to-read and has multiple game-play options
- There are built-in cup holders on both sides for convenience
- Very heavy and moving it alone will be difficult
- While strong, the 110V blower isn't as powerful as others on this list
- Some might have some trouble putting it together
The Hathaway Trailblazer Air Hockey Table not only has a sleek design, but it also has convenient features such as the built-in cup holders.
As for game play, the high-gloss, poly-sealed top surface couples with the 110V blower to provide fast, fun play all over the “ice.” The electronic scoreboard is built into the rail and is easy-to-read while having multiple game play options. There is also a built-in sound system for realistic game noise. The table has a strong, sturdy base with separate leg levelers.
The table, which measures 84 inches long, 46 inches wide, and 32 inches high, comes with a limited 180-day manufacturer’s warranty.
