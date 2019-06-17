Gable Steveson & Dylan Martinez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gable Steveson, 19, and Dylan Martinez, 21, both wrestlers at the University of Minnesota, are facing potential charges of criminal sexual assault after they were arrested over the weekend.

Jail records show that the two students were arrested at different times on Saturday, June 15, in Minneapolis. They were both booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. No formal charges have been filed at this point.

An attorney for Steveson has told local media outlets that her client denies any wrongdoing and is cooperating with police.

1. Steveson & Martinez Were Arrested After an Alleged Victim Claimed a Rape Had Taken Place

Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were both arrested late on Saturday, June 15. Records with the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center show that Martinez was booked into jail shortly before midnight and Steveson was booked around 9:30 p.m.

Neither of them has been officially charged with a crime. The records show that Steveson and Martinez were arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department due to there being “probable cause” that a sexual assault had taken place. KSTP-TV reported that Steveson was taken into custody at a home on 26th Avenue, while Martinez was later arrested at his own home on 14th Avenue.

Police received a 911 call the previous night about an alleged sexual assault that involved an object, according to the TV station. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press also reported that an alleged victim claimed they had been raped and was treated at a hospital. Investigators have not released any additional details about the alleged crime.

2. The University of Minnesota Stated That Two Student-Athletes Were Suspended But Did Not Mention the Wrestlers By Name

A statement from the U of M Athletic Department confirms the two men arrested are part of the university’s wrestling team.

The University of Minnesota Athletic Department confirmed that two student-athletes had been arrested, but did not release their names. Family members and jail records later confirmed that it was Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez who had been detained.

The university released a brief statement which was published by NBC affiliate KARE-TV: “We are aware of a situation involving two of our student-athletes and are in the process of gathering more information. These students have been suspended from all team activity pending further information. Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time.”

Attorney Christa Groshek, who is representing Steveson, has said that her client is cooperating with investigators. She says he “didn’t have anything to hide” because he had not done anything wrong.

3. Prosecutors Have Until June 18 to Decide Whether to File Charges Against Steveson & Martinez

Dylan Martinez and Gable Steveson remained in custody as of June 17 after their initial arrests during the evening of June 15. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported that prosecutors with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office have until Tuesday at noon to file formal charges against the two student-athletes.

The University of Minnesota could decide to punish Steveson and Martinez if they violated the student code of conduct, even if they are not criminally charged.

4. Gable Steveson is a Nationally Ranked Wrestler & Was Named the Team’s Rookie of the Year

Gable Steveson, 19, is a nationally ranked wrestler in the heavyweight division. According to the team roster on the University of Minnesota website, Steveson is 285 pounds and earned the high ranking by January of his freshman season.

Steveson was named Freshman of the Year on the wrestling team and awarded the Golden Goldy’s Rookie of the Year prize. His profile states that his record during the 2018-2019 season was 35-2 and that he finished in third place at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Steveson is a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota. He graduated from Apple Valley High School in 2018. He was a four-time state champion and a Junior World Champion during high school.

5. Dylan Martinez Was a Redshirt Sophomore & Won Two Championships in Community College

Dylan Martinez, 21, did not compete during the 2018-2019 season. According to the University of Minnesota wrestling roster, he was redshirted after transferring from Fresno City College.

During his time at community college, Martinez won two championships and was named Outstanding Wrestler in 2016.

Martinez is a native of Fresno, California and attended Clovis High School, according to his Facebook page.

