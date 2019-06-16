Gary Woodland Career Earnings: How Much Money Has Golfer Made?

Gary Woodland is 18 holes away from his first major championship. The American currently sits at 11-under par, leading the U.S. Open by one stroke over Englishman Justin Rose. Through 54 holes, he has only made bogey twice.

In fact, the Topeka (Kan.) native has only placed in the top-10 at a major once since turning pro in 2007. The 35-year old finished in a tie for 6th at the PGA Championship last year.

Despite that, he’s seen a fair amount of success on the PGA Tour. Overall, he’s raked in $23,300,920, as well as $62,151 on the Web.com circuit. The majority of those earnings have come off the back of his three tournament wins, as well as 10 2nd-place finishes.

Naturally, his biggest payouts came during his titles at the 2018 Waste Management Open ($1.242 million), 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open ($540,000) and the 2011 Transitions Championship ($990,000), now known as the Valspars. He also split the $2.4 million prize with Matt Kuchar at the 2011 Omega World Cup in Hanoi on the Asia Tour.

He would add $2.25 million with a victory at Pebble Beach this weekend.

While he hasn’t broken through for a win in 2019, his seven top-10 finishes have him at No. 9 overall on this year’s money list. He has accumulated $3,306,461, so far.

How Does Woodland Spends His Money?

Woodland spurned the more expensive homes of Jupiter (Fla.), where the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy live, to settle in the far less expensive Delray Beach. Both are in Palm Beach County, but Delray is more than a half hour south of Jupiter. Both are about an hour to 90 minutes away from Miami.

“I chose down there just because I see these guys every week,” he said to the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t want to see them when I’m home. That was really one of the bigger reasons.”

Only the most expensive beach properties in Delray Beach go for over $1 million, per Zillow. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ mansion estate in Jupiter is estimated at $54 million.

Woodland’s biggest priorities seem to be family. Much of the press surrounding the golfer this week has been about he and his wife Gabby facing tragedy in their life after losing one of their children during pregnancy.

The couple proudly welcomed their son, Jax, to the world in June 2017. Jax was born 10 weeks early and weighed just three pounds. Woodland’s son now appears to be fully healthy, and the golfer posted a photo of Jax participating in the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2019 Masters.