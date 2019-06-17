Gary Woodland Shoes: Golfer Wears American Flag Pumas at US Open

Gary Woodland’s shoes at the U.S. Open were on brand as his signature Puma shoes featured the American flag with a red, white and blue pattern. Stars and stripes covered the heel of the shoes to cap off the patriotic design. The shoes go perfectly with Woodland’s Puma special edition outfit that is a collaboration with Fields of Honor. Woodland’s U.S. Open shoes are part of Puma’s Ignite series.

Woodland’s outfit is a nod to the Puma Voilition collection with a portion of the proceeds going to support Fields of Honor. Here is a brief overview of the idea behind the Voilition collection, per Puma.

Volition proudly stands for the transformative power of individual choice and to making a difference. This patriotic ensemble of clothing and footwear honors our great country and the men and women of the military. The apparel, footwear, and accessories from this collection supports the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships and assistance to the families of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

Gary Woodland Signed With Puma in 2019

Woodland signed with Puma earlier this year to join Rickie Fowler and a number of other golfers in a star-studded lineup. Puma Golf’s Dan Ladd discussed the partnership in a press release, per Golf Punk.

“PUMA prides itself in not only aligning with stellar golfers and athletes, but great people as well. To that end, Gary is a wonderful addition to our Tour Team, and the perfect ambassador to lead our Volition America Collection on course,” Ladd said, per Golf Punk. “We’re excited to have him on the team and are looking forward to seeing him continue to play great in patriotic style.”

Woodland was targeted by Puma to be part of their Voilition collection. The golfer has been working with Fields of Honor long before he signed with Puma.

“My grandfather was in the military, and I’ve been part of the Folds of Honor Foundation since 2009, so having the opportunity to wear PUMA’s Volition America collection is the perfect fit for me,” Woodland noted, per Golf Punk. “I’m proud to support the Folds of Honor and the brave men and women who serve. I’m excited to partner with PUMA, such a great athletic brand, helping me look and feel good on and off course.”