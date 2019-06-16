Gary Woodland WITB: What's in the Bag & Get the Clubs

As he makes a name for himself during this weekend’s U.S. Open, it’s a great time to do a Gary Woodland WITB inventory. WITB is short for “what’s in the bag?” So let’s take a look.
Much like 4-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Woodland has a wide array of clubs in his golf bag. Ping driver and woods. Wilson irons. Titleist and TaylorMade wedges. Scotty Cameron putter. Yep, Woodland’s got them all.
So keep reading for a more in-depth view of Woodland’s equipment and find out how you can get these clubs for yourself.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $683.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $275.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $362.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $47.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Ping G410 Plus DriverPrice: $683.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Movable-weight technology enables you to position the center of gravity (CG) for better control
- Trajectory Tuning 2.0 expands your loft and lie options using a new hosel sleeve
- Custom CG locations (draw, neutral, fade) to cater to your swing
- On the pricey side
- All combinations of shaft types and flexes, and loft degrees might not be available
- This clubs is better suited for more experienced players
What Woodland uses: Ping G410 (9 degrees adjusted to 7) with an Accra RPG 475 M5+ shaft.
What you can get: You can get your hands on the Ping G410 Plus Driver, which is available in multiple shaft flexes and styles, as well as 3 different loft degrees (9, 10.5, and 12). The shaft is available in Regular and Stiff, while the shaft options are ALTA CB Red Graphite, MRC Tensei CK Orange Graphite, and Ping Tour 65 Graphite.
This golf driver has some innovative technology, all designed to improve your consistency off the tee. The movable-weight technology enables you to easily change the center of gravity (CG) so you can get more control of your ball. You can put the CG in 3 different positions — draw, neutral, or fade — to help with straighter if you struggle in those departments. The Trajectory Tuning 2.0 expands your loft and lie options by using the new, patented 8-setting hosel.
Other highlights include fast forged face to promote extra ball speed, sound, and feel on contact, and Dragonfly Technology, which combines with the new creased crown to increase forgiveness on off-center shots.
Woodland is a bomber off the tee, ranking in the top 15 in driving distance on the PGA Tour.
Find more Ping G410 Plus Driver information and reviews here.
-
2. Ping G400 Fairway WoodPrice: $275.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The maraging steel face flexes 30 percent more for maximum launch
- Machine back weighting system allows you to increase moment of inertia for extra forgiveness
- The thin crown is lightweight, which leads to faster balls speeds and extra distance
- Not the exact club Woodland uses
- It's a little on the pricey side
- Only available for right-handed players
What Woodland uses: Ping G410 LST (15 degrees) with an Accra Tour Z X4100 M5 shaft. This club has a smaller head with the center of gravity (CG) slightly lower and more forward than in standard heads. This leads to easier launch, less spin, and better distance.
What you can get: This isn’t the exact club Gary Woodland uses, but the G400 Fairway Wood is a club that is billed by Ping as the highest-launch wood they make. That’s because of the innovative maraging steel face that flexes 30 percent more. The machined back weight is 25 percent more dense and that increases the total moment of inertia (MOI) for extra forgiveness. The 17-4 SS crown is extra thin and lightweight and that helps with increased ball speeds and distance.
The G400 comes in 3 wood (14.5 degrees) and 5 wood (17.5 degrees) but the loft can be adjusted + or -1 degree.
Woodland doesn’t carry any hybrid golf clubs.
Find more Ping G400 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
3. Wilson Staff Model Blade IronsPrice: $1,199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Precision milled face and score lines for for consistent weighting and better shot control
- Fluid Feel Hosel eliminates extra weight in the hosel and allows a larger head and wider sole for better playability
- Designed to minimize turf interaction for more solid. consistent contact
- This set is for right-handers only and it comes in stiff shaft flex
- They're on the pricey side
- No headcovers included
What Woodland uses: Wilson Staff prototype (18 degrees) and Wilson Staff Model Blades (4 iron through pitching wedge) with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts.
What you can get: Wilson Staff Model Blades, which feature precision milled faces and score lines that are designed to give you maximum control on all your shots. The Fluid Feel Hosel is designed to cut out unnecessary weight in the hosel, so there will be a larger head and wider sole for better playability.
You’ll get 8 total clubs (3 iron through pitching wedge) and each has Golf Pride grips, the Tour Velvet models, and True Temper Dynamic Gold stiff steel shafts.
These are rather expensive, so protecting them with a new set of golf iron covers might be a good idea.
Find more Wilson Staff Model Blade Irons information and reviews here.
-
4. TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe WedgePrice: $169.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Precision Weight Port (PWP) creates better center of gravity (CG) for more balance, control, and consistency
- ZTP Groove Technology designed to provide maximum spin and control
- The versatile club is ideal for chips, pitches, flops, and bump-and-run
- New players might have trouble hitting a wedge with a 64 degree loft
- It doesn't come with a headcover
- A bit expensive
What Woodland uses: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees) with a KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shaft. The 64 degree club is sometimes referred to as the ultra lob or UL-wedge. These are for those flop shots right around the green. High spin, short distance.
What you can get: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge in lofts of 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, or 64 degrees. Golf wedges can be broken down like this: the pitching wedge (usually 46 to 48 degrees), sand wedge (54 to 58 degrees), gap wedge (50 to 53 degrees), and the lob wedge (around 58 degrees and higher).
The Hi-Toe wedge is highlighted by full-face scoring lines and bigger toe section to maximize spin on every shot and on every part of the club face. The versatile club is ideal for all sorts of shots around the green, flops, chips, bump-and-runs, pitches, and more.
Other highlights include the Precision Weight Port (PWP), which is designed to relocate weight for better center of gravity (CG) that will create more balance and control; and the ZTP Groove Technology which has steeper side walls and is designed to maximum spin.
Woodland also uses Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Wedges in 52 (bent to 53) and 58 degrees.
Find more TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge information and reviews here.
-
5. Scotty Cameron Newport 2 PutterPrice: $362.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thinner topline provides a better view at address
- Mid-milled stainless steel face inlay for better balance and weight distribution
- Vibration dampening materials helps improve sound and feel on contact
- It is a bit pricey
- New players might find it difficult using a blade-style putter
- This isn't the exact putter Woodland uses
What Woodland uses: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype
What you can get: You can get your hands on the Scotty Cameron Newport 2, which is one of the more popular putters on the PGA Tour.
Scotty Cameron is one of the most reputable names in the business. And this blade style putter combines style and performance for consistency on the greens.
Some of the top features of the Newport 2, a Golf Digest Hot List Gold winner for 2019, are the Multi-Material Technology, which combines a mid-milled 303 stainless steel face inlay with a stainless steel body for excellent balance and weight distribution; the vibration dampening construction which provides solid sound and feel; and the heel-to-toe weighting technology that helps maintain balance and forgiveness.
It comes with a headcover and a Matador Select Black grip, and is available in sizes 33, 34, or 35 inches.
Find more Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter information and reviews here.
-
6. Titleist Pro V1 Golf BallsPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 17% thinner urethane elastomer cover adds speed but retains spin and control in the short game
- The larger casing area is designed to promote ball speed for added distance
- The Fast Core provides more ball speed and less spin off the tee
- Probably best suited for more advanced players
- A little less compression than the Pro V1x (90 vs. 100)
- They are on the pricey side
What Woodland uses: Titleist Pro V1
What you can get: The same, Titeist Pro V1.
When it comes to golf balls, Titleist’s Pro V1 has been one of the most popular models with PGA Tour pros and casual players for years. The design of the ball aims to give any player more short game spin and control at the landing by creating a softer feel, while not sacrificing distance off the tee.
With a 17 percent thinner urethane elastomer cover, extra speed has been added while the ball will maintain its high spin and control qualities in the around the greens. Titleist calls that their “Drop-and-Stop” short game control. Off the tee, the fast core and larger casing area are designed to promote more ball speed and less spin which results in extra distance.
Find more Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls information and reviews here.
Also See:
Tiger Woods WITB: What's in the Bag?
Rory McIlroy WITB: What's in the Bag?
Dustin Johnson WITB: What's in the Bag?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.