Gary Woodland WITB: What's in the Bag & Get the Clubs

What Woodland uses: Ping G410 (9 degrees adjusted to 7) with an Accra RPG 475 M5+ shaft.

What you can get: You can get your hands on the Ping G410 Plus Driver, which is available in multiple shaft flexes and styles, as well as 3 different loft degrees (9, 10.5, and 12). The shaft is available in Regular and Stiff, while the shaft options are ALTA CB Red Graphite, MRC Tensei CK Orange Graphite, and Ping Tour 65 Graphite.

This golf driver has some innovative technology, all designed to improve your consistency off the tee. The movable-weight technology enables you to easily change the center of gravity (CG) so you can get more control of your ball. You can put the CG in 3 different positions — draw, neutral, or fade — to help with straighter if you struggle in those departments. The Trajectory Tuning 2.0 expands your loft and lie options by using the new, patented 8-setting hosel.

Other highlights include fast forged face to promote extra ball speed, sound, and feel on contact, and Dragonfly Technology, which combines with the new creased crown to increase forgiveness on off-center shots.

Woodland is a bomber off the tee, ranking in the top 15 in driving distance on the PGA Tour.