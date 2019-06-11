Hope Solo World Cup: Is USA Goalkeeper Playing in 2019?

Hope Solo is not playing in the 2019 World Cup, but that has not stopped the USA’s former goalkeeper from staying in the headlines. Alyssa Naeher is expected to be the USWNT’s goalie during the World Cup as the team continues their post-Solo era. Solo is still involved in the game as she is part of BBC’s World Cup broadcast plans with an initiative called Change the Game which focuses on activism within soccer, per Pro Soccer USA.

“I will tell you that I am really happy where I am in life, that I fulfilled everything that I wanted to fulfill on the field,” Solo explained Pro Soccer USA. “If I would have retired without a World Cup trophy, I think I never would have been able to settle into my new lifestyle. But luckily we won that 2015 World Cup and I was able to win a couple of Golden Gloves, which was a personal goal of mine, and a couple of gold medals. I hold almost every goalkeeping record. I am not sure there is much more that I could have done.”

Solo’s contract with the national team was terminated in 2016. According to Pro Soccer USA, Solo lives with her husband Jerramy Stevens in North Carolina on 50 acres and has been busy since the 2015 World Cup. She ran for president of U.S. Soccer and lost. Solo also filed a lawsuit against the federation in 2018 citing discrimination under the Equal Pay Act.

Hope Solo Described U.S. Manager Jill Ellis as Someone Who “Cracks Under Pressure”

As part of her new BBC responsibilities, Solo appeared on the BBC Football Daily podcast. During the interview, Solo was critical of Ellis for “cracking under pressure.”

“I don’t agree a lot with Jill Ellis, to be quite honest…not the leader I wish her to be,” Solo said, per Deadspin. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes it doesn’t matter, because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb…Jill didn’t have that quality, she didn’t bring that sense of leadership to us. You could tell that, perhaps she didn’t show us the goals because perhaps her nerves were getting the best of her. So for me, Jill never had that leadership quality.”

There are questions about the USWNT’s defense heading into the World Cup. Naeher offers more of an unknown in goal as Solo consistently performed on the field even if she provided distractions with her life away from soccer. Ellis pointed to her track record after Solo’s comments.

“I mean, comments are comments,” Ellis told USA Today. “I feel over the past five years, I’ve made a lot of important decisions and I have processes to make those decisions and (I) own those processes. At this point, everything and every focus is about this group of players that are here and now.