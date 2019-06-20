How Many World Cup Titles Does USWNT Have?

The U.S. women’s national team is gunning for its fourth World Cup title this summer. The Americans couldn’t have started much better, routing Thailand and Chile by a combined score of 16-0 in the first two matches of the Group Stage.

The previous three tournament titles occurred in 1991, 1999 and 2015. The squad missed out in 1995 with a 1-0 loss to Norway in the semifinals, as well as in 2011 with a penalty kick loss to Japan in the final.

With the victory in 2015, the USWNT is the current leader in World Cup titles with three, followed by Germany’s two. Norway and Japan are the only other champions.

Before the Yanks finish out Group Stage play against Sweden Thursday (3 p.m. EST, FOX), let’s take a look at their previous titles.

1991 World Cup in China

China hosted the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, as the closest thing to an international women’s championship before was at the 1988 FIFA Women’s Invitation Tournament.

Forwards April Heinrichs (captain), Michelle Akers-Stahl and Carin Jennings formed what became known as the “triple-edged sword” in the American attack. They helped the USWNT outscore opponents 25-5, including a 7-0 rout over Chinese Tapei in the quarterfinals. The trio accounted for 20 of the goals, including Akers’ 10 on her own.

Akers herself scored five goals against Chinese Tapei, which was the lone World Cup record for goals scored until Alex Morgan tied it against Thailand this year.

She tacked on two more in the final versus Norway, including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory.

1999 World Cup in the U.S.

While the first win in China established the USWNT as an immediate power in the sport, the 1999 title was significant for two reasons. One, it was the first Women’s World Cup held in the United States. Moreover, it was considered a watershed moment for the sport globally, as Nancy Armour of the Associated Press wrote in 2015.

They packed stadiums from coast to coast – and not small ones, either. Soldier Field. The Meadowlands. Foxborough. And the granddaddy of them all, 90,000-plus in the Rose Bowl for the final. They won, too, beating China in a penalty kick shootout to give the United States a second World Cup trophy.

It had a total attendance of 1.194 million spectators and averaged 37,319 per match. This remained the highest total attendance for any Women’s World Cup until 2015, which had more matches, according to FIFA.com.

As far as the actual soccer went, it was a much tighter tournament. After a 13-1 thrashing of group competition, the Americans beat Germany 3-2, Brazil 2-0 and then China in penalty kicks after a scoreless tie.

It also featured one of the iconic celebrations in all of sports, as Brandi Chastain ripped off her jersey after scoring the winning penalty kick, revealing her unadulterated joy and elite physique.

2015 World Cup in Canada

It would be 16 years in between titles for the Americans, which included a 3-0 loss to Germany in the 2003 semifinals and a 4-0 loss to Brazil in the 2007 semi’s, as well.

The team didn’t win a game by more than two goals all tournament long, including a 2-0 blanking of Germany in the semifinals. The offense finally exploded versus Japan, as Carli Lloyd recorded a hat trick in the first 16 minutes en route to a 4-0 lead.

After the eventual 5-2 rout was completed, Abby Wambach had another iconic celebration, as her kiss with her wife Sarah Huffman went viral on social media.