Jarrett Culver Posts Insane Vertical Jump At Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

By all accounts, Jarrett Culver had a very solid pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and should continue to find himself as one of the frontrunners to be taken with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Culver had a fantastic year at Texas Tech where he continually took on more of a leadership role as the season progressed. A lockdown defender who took a major step forward with his offensive development this season, Culver looks to be a player who could one day have an elite two-way impact in the NBA.

While his recent shooting form has been on display at workouts, Culver stole the show with his eye-popping vertical during the day’s testing.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jarrett Culver Shows Off Insane 45 Inch Vertical At Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

Flight 45" inch vertical ✈️🏀… @jarrettc08 That's good work Jarrett. Just a kid from Lubbock inspiring🔝. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/N5Zqzo6aII — John A. Smith Jr. (@CoachJohnASmith) June 1, 2019

Culver’s 45 inch vertical puts him third among all active players, trailing only Zach Lavine and Dennis Smith Jr. In fact, his vertical is only an inch less than legendary leaper Michael Jordan and is actually an inch more than the physical freak of nature that is LeBron James.

While an exceptional vertical alone won’t make or break Culver in the NBA, it should certainly help him contribute right away in areas outside of the points column. Culver showed to be a solid rebounder and excellent defender at the college level, two areas where his supreme athletic ability should likely translate over. While he may need to fill out his frame a bit more, Culver’s leaping ability lead to believe that he could be an electric athlete at the next level.

Other Notable Lakers NBA Draft Targets

Aside from Culver, the main two names circulating for the Lakers are Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter. Garland is a lights out shooter from everywhere on the court who can pull up and drill shots off the dribble with ease. However, his season was shut down early due to a knee injury – which likely kept him from being a top 2-3 pick.

De’Andre Hunter is a bit more of a prototypical “3 and D” wing built for the NBA. Wit a big, NBA-ready body and able to defend a number of positions, Hunter offers tons of versatility to go with a competent offensive game. Already 21 years old, Hunter is a bit older than some of the other top prospects and has questions on just how high his ceiling might be.

One other option that seems a bit less likely is Duke wing RJ Barrett. While previously expected to go off the board third overall to the Knicks, rumors are coming out about the Knicks possibly trading the pick back to the Atlanta Hawks for their eighth and tenth overall picks. By all accounts, the Hawks are much more interested in Culver – possibly pushing Barrett down to a reasonable spot where the Lakers could take him.

While Barrett may be a bit of a clunky fit in the offense, there is no denying his talent level and he would be a hard option to pass up if the Lakers somehow find him still available when they’re making a selection.

READ NEXT: Despite Rumors, Lakers Chris Paul Trade Should Be Avoided